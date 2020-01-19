State Secretary demands more transparency in public management

Lubango, ANGOLA, January 19 - The Ministry of Interior State Secretary for Technical Assurance, commissioner Salvador Rodrigues, Friday, in Lubango called on new commander of Civil Protection and Fire Services, José Catraio, for more rigor and transparency on his duties performance. ,

The fireman Subcommissioner, Pedro José Catraio who works already in the same position from 2014 to 2018 in Huíla, replaces the Subcommissioner José Pinto, who was transferred to the central province of Huambo where he will work in the same post.

According to State Secretary, it is necessary that the current Huila firemen work increasingly with zeal and dedication above all in the rescue of the people victims of natural disasters.

The State Secretary referred that to fulfill this wish, it is urgent that the new commander develop a proximity work by listening to the population.

The official asked for the elaboration of suitable and right policies with the available means and human resources to meet the demand of the population estimated at more than 3,1 million habitants.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.