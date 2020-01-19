Interior Ministry delegate calls on SIC to raise operational levels

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, January 19 - The Cunene Interior Ministry Delegate, Tito Munana Friday ordered the Criminal and Investigation Services (SIC) staff to improve increasingly the methods of research and instruction of crime processes, in the ambit of corruption fight. ,

The Commissioner was speaking in a certificate awarding ceremony to 11 sub-inspectors of SIC who participated, in 2019, in a five-month training course at the Higher Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences, in Luanda.

The official said that the SIC staff should be more dynamic, guided by professionalism and transparency when investigating and instructing criminal cases, at a time when the country's challenge is to fight corruption.

Therefore, the Commissioner instructed the body assigned to the Interior Ministry to be quicker in the monitoring and clarification of the criminal processes that daily enter these services for due treatment.

