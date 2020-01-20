NVBDC RECOGNIZED AS THE AUTHORITY ON VETERAN IDENTIFICATION

Brigadier General (ret) Miller, President, NVBDC NVBDC Founder recognized Diversity Champion Nations leading veteran business certification organization Nations leading veteran business publication

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service qualifications, specifications, along with the federal laws and codes to determine the exact requirements to earn the title of Military Veteran is not as easy as most people think. U.S. Veterans Magazine, the leading Veteran business magazine, recently published the article “What Qualifies Someone as a Veteran,” by Keith King, Founder and CEO, National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC).Keith outlines in the article the code for Veteran status qualification. “The article also reinforces misconceptions about the definition of a Veteran. It takes an expert to define “What is a Veteran,” and NVBDC has built a program with the acumen to uphold these standards. The significance achieved by NVBDC validates our status as the expert” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, NVBDC President.NVBDC identified the need for credible certification that met the industry standards of America’s leading corporations for Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Established by Vets, NVBDC addressed the growing need to identify and certify both SD/VOBs in the corporate marketplace. NVBDC certification is recognized and accepted by America’s leading corporations who support SD/VOBs diversity spend opportunities within their procurement practices. The acceptance of NVBDC as the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) “audit standards” and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence reinforces their authority.Once NVBDC certified, SD/VOBs have the opportunity to access Supplier Diversity programs and corporations have the assurance that their certification is credible. NVBDC Corporate Members rely on the opportunities to connect with NVBDC certified SD/VOBs to fulfill their supplier diversity goals. Keith King was named one of Diversity Plus “2019 Top 30 Champions of Diversity” as another testament to NVBDC’s expertise. Diversity Plus highlights, “Supplier Diversity is not a social program. When put into practice, it is a principle that drives economic growth, strong communities, business success, and a more equitable world.”A primary goal of NVBDC is to bring together SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals to build business relationships. It is imperative to the growth of a veteran owned business to take advantage of these opportunities. NVBDC offers networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, “Veteran Business Mentoring Program, and on-site training, further validating their market leadership. NVBDC has also been named the primary source on the distinguished Crain’s 2020 Book of Lists ranking Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is proud to be a trusted source by Crain’s and their use of NVBDC data to create the list is confirmation of our status as the RECOGNIZED AUTHORITY ON VETERAN IDENTIFICATION.To find out more information about certification and NVBDC go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIEDNVBDC’s Mission:NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



