United Kingdom: Summit assesses partnership with Africa

London, ANGOLA, January 18 - The city of London will host the UK-Africa Investment Summit next Monday, January 20, which, for one day, will analyze the strategic partnership and identify new areas of cooperation.,

This is an event that arises at a crucial stage for the British people, who are preparing to leave the European Union (EU), definitely, on the 31st of this month, looking, now, for future partners with whom they can work outside the European bloc.

11 days from the consummation of Brexit, the United Kingdom seeks, with this Summit, to strengthen its interest in Africa, creating bridges for lasting partnerships with Africans.

The Summit, organized by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is expected to bring together companies, governments and international institutions to show and promote the amplitude and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

Angola should participate in the event with a high-level government delegation, representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who canceled his visit to London at the last minute, after Boris Johnson's formal invitation last November.

Among the organizers, there is an expectation that the Summit will help strengthen the UK's partnership with African countries to build a secure and prosperous future.

During the event, the United Kingdom intends to mobilize new and substantial investments, with a view to creating jobs and increasing mutual prosperity.

