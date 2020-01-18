Diplomatic corps praises corruption fight

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 18 - The diplomatic corps accredited in Angola last Friday stressed the efforts of the Angolan Government in fighting corruption and impunity, in order to promote good governance and diversification of the economy. ,

In a message read at the diplomatic corps new-year greetings to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the dean of ambassadors, the Palestinian Najah Abdalkahman said that the ongoing reforms can guarantee social progress and sustainable development in Angola.

The diplomat said that the significant changes introduced in the most diverse domains and in the fight against bad practices have brought a positive image of Angola in the world arena, while declaring its support for efforts to attract foreign investments.

The Palestinian ambassador praised also the Angolan contribution to conflicts resolution and peace building in Africa, mainly in the SADC, Great Lakes region and Central Africa.

Najan Abdalkahman expressed the willingness of diplomatic missions accredited in Angola to boost cooperation relations with the respective countries.

Therefore, the diplomat thanked Angola for its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the right of the Palestinian people to create their own state, in accordance with UN resolutions.

