President reiterates measures to attract investments

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 18 - Angolan president, João Lourenço, Friday reiterated the continuation of the measures to make the investment processes easier in the country, with aim to attract all sorts of investors to an economy being quickly and positively restructured.,

The Angolan Head of State, who was speaking at the new-year greeting ceremony of the Diplomatic corps accredited in Angola, stated that investors should believe in the seriousness of the current government and its capacity to regenerate the Angolan economy.

"We are confident that a significant number of foreign investors bet on the most different sectors of the promising Angolan economy," João Lourenço, said.

In the meantime, the president stressed that in the African context, Angola is one of the safest and most stable countries after being plunged decades of conflict.

Based on the experience acquired by Angola in the process that culminated in peace in 2002, João Lourenço expressed the country’s intention to contribute to building peace, security and stability on the African continent.

The Angolan statesman mentioned that the country has made contribution in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region and in the Economic Community of Central African States and regional organizations of which it is part.

He also underscored the efforts made to seek resolution for the conflicts that has plagued the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and others that affect a significant part of the continent.

Situation in the African Sahel

João Lourenço expressed concern about the unstable situation prevailing in Sahel region as a result of the Libyan conflict, which has led to the emergence of an open arms market that feeds different groups threatening the peace of countries such as Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Chad.

Despite its high degree of seriousness, added the Angolan president, the situation is not being tackled with firmness and insight by the African Union leaving the people of those regions on their own luck.

"As Africans, this attitude of ours obviously does not encourage the mobilization of the international support needed to put an end to this scourge, which, together with the problems of poverty and others, threatens the security of the whole continent', added Lourenço.

On climate issues, President João Lourenço advocated the need for nations to make a concerted effort to halt, while there is still time, the obvious changes caused by human action.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.