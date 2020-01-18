President announces parliament sessions broadcasting

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 18 - Angolan president, João Lourenço, announced Friday that the plenary sessions of the National Assembly (AN) are to be broadcasted on television as from this month.,

Speaking at the new-year greeting ceremony by the diplomatic body accredited in the country, the Angolan Head of State said this will enable citizens to follow the political debates, approval of laws and performance of the MPs elected by the people.

"Freedom of expression and the right to free information are today an unquestionable reality in the country and, in this context, once some impeding factors have been overcome, television broadcasts of the plenary sessions of the National Assembly will begin this January", he said.

On that occasion, the Angolan statesman pointed out that Angola has taken a new direction through which it is heading for construction and cooperation with all the nations of the world.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.