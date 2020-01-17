Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 19th and 20th, 2020. A new Buckreef Project presentation will be made at the conference Monday January 20th, 2020. Please visit our website where this presentation will be available shortly.



