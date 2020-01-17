Issued by NCRI

Iran: Torching Qassem Soleimani’s Posters simultaneous with Khamenei’s speech in Tehran Friday prayer congregation

Khamenei displayed his frustration in the face of the defiance of rebellious youth toward the regime and Soleimani, saying a few hundred who insulted Soleimani’s pictures were not the people of Iran”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, January 17, 2020, on the same day when the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was speaking at Tehran’s Friday prayer congregation, defiant youth tore up or torched posters of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and in other Iranian cities, including Kerman, Zanjan, Iranshahr, Fassa, Lahijan, Tabriz, Zahedan and Masjed Soleiman.

In his remarks today, Khamenei displayed his desperation and frustration in the face of the rage and defiance of rebellious youth toward the mullahs’ regime and Soleimani by saying that a few hundred who insult Soleimani’s pictures were not the people of Iran.

These activities occurred while the security and suppressive forces were on full alert in view of the Friday prayers in Tehran and regime-staged rallies in other cities.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 17, 2020

