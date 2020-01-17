When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 17, 2018 FDA Publish Date: January 19, 2018 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanut Company Name: Palmer Candy Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Palmer Candy Company (www.palmercandy.com), announced today a limited recall of Sea Salt Caramel Hearts that were only sold at Bomgaars Supply Inc. Store in the Midwest States. The voluntary recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to abundance of caution of a possible peanut allergen contamination. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The issue was discovered by Palmer Candy Team Members. During the packing process a peanut was observed stuck to the outside of the Sea Salt Caramel Heart. To date no complaints of illness or injury have been reported to Palmer Candy.

Recalled products include the following:

UPC # Affected Items Purchased by Consumers Best By 77232-17091 Sea Salt Caramel Hearts- 12 oz Tub 12/28/18

UPC #s are usually on the label on the bottom of containers. The Best Buy Date is on the bottom of the containers.

Product photos are attached.

Product was sold in IA, SD, NE, MN, WY, CO.

Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund. For more information, consumers may call to speak with a Customer Service Representative at Palmer Candy Company between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at 712-258-5543.