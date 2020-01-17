U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments in Little Sisters of the Poor vs. Pennsylvania

First Liberty Institute filed amicus brief in case involving religious objection to government mandates

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Supreme Court of the United States announced that it has accepted the appeal of Little Sisters of the Poor. v. Pennsylvania, et al. The following statement may be attributed to Stephanie Taub, Senior Counsel to First Liberty Institute:



The Supreme Court of the United States needs to protect once and for all the Little Sisters of the Poor and people of all faiths from government-forced violations of their religious beliefs. We are confident the Justices will again respect the religious liberty of all religious non-profits and reverse the Third Circuit’s dangerous decision.

