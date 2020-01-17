Why Minimalist Living Spaces Are Perfect for University Students According to ICON Students Waterloo

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you go on vacation, do you pack light, or bring enough stuff to last for an entire month of traveling? Do you consider yourself a packrat? Is cleaning house your idea of hell, or does it relax you? These are questions you should ponder as a young uni student moving out of Mom and Dad’s house; the answers could help determine what kind of dwelling you’ll call home for the next few years.We’d like to make the case for minimalism. The apartments at ICON Students Waterloo are well-suited to this design choice, and we think you’ll fancy it too.1. Your Time is at a PremiumBetween the classes, labs, and time spent studying and researching, attending university is equivalent to a full-time job. Plenty of students also hold down a part-time position while they are earning their degree. And then there’s the socializing that’s so necessary for letting off steam.Add it all up, and it’s easy to see that for a college student, free time is a very precious commodity — so why would you want to spend yours picking up and putting away clutter and dusting shelves full of tchotchkes? A minimalist living space means minimal cleaning. Swiffer the floors as necessary, wipe down surfaces with a rag and some all-purpose cleaner, and as for that clutter? Stash it in cute baskets, fabric cubes, or sleek metal bins and tuck those away on a shelving unit. Voila — a tidy, clean space and plenty of time to catch a movie in ICON Students Waterloo ’s on-site theater.2. Make Moves EasierOf course, moving into an ICON Students Waterloo unit is already incredibly quick and simple. That’s because we provide all the furniture and plenty of other perks, too — like stainless steel kitchen appliances and a flat-screen television. So you needn’t worry about bringing a bed, nightstand, desk, couch, or coffee table.Embracing minimalism makes packing and hauling even easier since your possessions have already been pared down. All you really need are the essentials: clothes, personal care items, textbooks, and laptop, maybe a few framed photos of your family and friends back home.3. Can the Clutter for a Clearer HeadHave you ever heard the expression “tidy desk, tidy mind”? Our environments have a greater impact on our state of mind and overall well-being than you might imagine. When your space is chock-a-block with useless items, or when useful objects are not in their proper place, it saps a certain amount of mental energy.You might not be consciously troubled by frills and frou-frou in your decor or flotsam and jetsam scattered across the countertops, but on some level we are influenced by the stuff of life. Hence the popularity of storage systems like California Closets, retail establishments like Solutions Store, and professional organizers — to say nothing of the Marie Kondo effect!The units at ICON Students Waterloo offer loads of space, including streamlined storage options. Along with the open-concept design, the decor’s clean lines, and the comfortable but uncomplicated furniture, this lends itself perfectly to a minimalist lifestyle.ICON Students Waterloo is now leasing for May and September move-ins. Schedule a tour to see for yourself how sleek and sophisticated this living space truly is.



