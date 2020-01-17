There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,676 in the last 365 days.

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 6th

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, February 6, 2020.  Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results.  Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What: Glatfelter’s 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Number: US dial (888) 335-5539
  International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID: 5177779
   
Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
   
Rebroadcast Dates: February 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through February 20, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056
  International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 5177779

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck
Samuel.Hillard@glatfelter.com Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com
(717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793

