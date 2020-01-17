AVRA Medical Robotics Attends J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: AVMR), a medical software and artificial intelligence company that is in the process of building a fully autonomous medical robotic system through the use of new technologies combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary software; is attending the 38th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco this week. The Company is represented by its CEO, Barry Cohen.



Mr. Cohen has held meetings with various Investment Banking firms and potential strategic partners to update them on the Company’s progress with its medical software procedure program and the development status of its Autonomous Robotics Surgical System, as envisioned by the Company.

As Mr Cohen explains, “The potential of our robotic systems is to perform operations with greater precision than human hands are capable of.”



Contacts: Barry Cohen AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Chairman and CEO bcohen@avramedical.com

Note to Editors:



About AVRA Medical Robotics

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTCQB: AVMR) is empowering doctors and the practice of surgery through the use of software and artificial intelligence. AVRA, with a research agreement in place with the University of Central Florida known for its advances in robotics and guidance systems, is developing a fully autonomous surgical robotic system that “robotizes” a wide range of surgical procedures currently being performed by human hands using surgical and non-surgical devices and instruments. AVRA is concentrating its research and development efforts to meet rising expectations of patients and practitioners alike for the precision, efficiencies and safety offered by robotics, artificial intelligence and proprietary software when combined with proven medical devices and surgical instruments. AVRA’s current focus is developing a treatment-independent precision guidance system, applicable to a variety of minimally and non-invasive procedures, to leverage the growing demand for practical medical robotic devices, with an initial focus on skin resurfacing aesthetic procedures.

For more information visit the company’s website at www.avramedical.com .

About the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is known to be the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or AVRA’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.