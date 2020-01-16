There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,676 in the last 365 days.

Information Notice on measures adopted by Member States in implementation of the Dual Use Regulation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (C16/4).

This is a redirection page.

The requested document has been opened in the appropriate software. In case the document does not open automatically - please follow this link https://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2020/january/tradoc_158576.pdf

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.