Ombudsman's Office to set up branches in 12 provinces

Lubango, ANGOLA, January 17 - Ombudsman's Office said that it is getting in touch with provincial governors to ensure support for setting up representations in 12 provinces of the country, still lacking its service.,

The intention was announced by the Ombudsman Carlos Ferreira Pinto on Thursday in southern Huila province, having asked the local governments for support in implementation of this plan aimed to bring the citizens closer to justice.

Clarifying on the role of the Ombudsman, Carlos Pinto said he hopped that the government of Huila would facilitate the process.

The session was attended by judicial magistrates and the public prosecutor office, officials, students, associations, traditional and religious authorities.

He stressed that in each province there should be a local service, but due to the situation related to the budget there are only services of the kind in Cabinda, Bengo, Cuanza Sul, Huambo and Cunene, which also operate with difficulties.

