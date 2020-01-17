In-Memory Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23. 8%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Memory Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$171 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$245.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$333.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$887.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ActiveViam; Advizor Solutions, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Exasol, INC.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; IBM Corporation; Information Builders, Inc.; Kognitio Ltd.; MicroStrategy, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Qlik Technologies, Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Software AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Memory Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Memory Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Financial Management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Financial Management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 26: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Government & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-Memory Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 33: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 41: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: In-Memory Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-Memory

Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory

Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory

Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 57: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 59: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 60: In-Memory Analytics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-Memory Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 65: European In-Memory Analytics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 66: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 68: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: European In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 70: In-Memory Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 72: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 74: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 75: In-Memory Analytics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 76: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: French In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 78: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 82: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 83: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: German In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 88: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 90: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 91: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 94: In-Memory Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 99: United Kingdom Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 102: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 110: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 111: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 114: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: In-Memory Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 118: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 120: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 121: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 123: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 125: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 126: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 130: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACTIVEVIAM

ADVIZOR SOLUTIONS, INC.

AMAZON WEB SERVICES

EXASOL

HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

INFORMATION BUILDERS

KOGNITIO

MICROSTRATEGY

ORACLE CORPORATION

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE

SOFTWARE AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.