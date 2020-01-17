Global In-Memory Analytics Industry
In-Memory Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23. 8%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$171 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$245.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$333.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$887.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ActiveViam; Advizor Solutions, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Exasol, INC.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; IBM Corporation; Information Builders, Inc.; Kognitio Ltd.; MicroStrategy, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Qlik Technologies, Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Software AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-Memory Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ACTIVEVIAM
ADVIZOR SOLUTIONS, INC.
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
EXASOL
HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATION BUILDERS
KOGNITIO
MICROSTRATEGY
ORACLE CORPORATION
QLIK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SOFTWARE AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
