Ceramic Injection Molding Market Forecast by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global ceramic injection molding (CIM) market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Ceramic injection molding is a type of powder injection molding process. This process uses ceramic powder, which includes zirconia, alumina, and others to produce intricate shaped ceramic components for varied end-use industries such as aviation, healthcare, electronics, and others.

The adoption of ceramic injection molding technology to form a wide range of components across industries fosters the ceramic injection molding market growth during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness and low production time lead the manufacturing sector to integrate CIM. In addition, the global ceramic injection molding market experiences growth owing to the rapid increase in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection-molded ceramic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors.

Major players such as ARBURG, Morgan Advanced Materials plc., and others offer advanced ceramic injection molding technology and injection-molded ceramic components to ensure stability, and wear resistance thereby fueling the growth of the market. For instance, England based Morgan Advanced Materials plc., offers a variety of CIM materials such as medical grade zirconia, Hilox 998, and Reaction bonded silicon nitride (RBSN) to form injection-molded ceramics components for petrochemical, industrial, and medical industries.

However, the threat of substitutes and high investment required by this technology are some of the major challenges faced by the ceramic injection molding market. In contrast, technological developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for major players in the industry.

The global ceramic injection molding market is segmented on the basis of material, industry vertical, and region. Based on material, the market is divided into alumina, zirconia, and others. The alumina segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period.

Based on region, the ceramic injection molding market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, CoorsTek, Inc., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Indo-MIM, MICRO, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, OECHSLER AG, and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ceramic injection molding market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers and restraints and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global ceramic injection molding market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENT



By Material

• Alumina

• Zirconia

• Others



By Industry Vertical

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Electrical & Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

• CoorsTek, Inc.

• Indo-MIM

• Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG

• MICRO

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

• OECHSLER AG

• Ortech Advanced Ceramics

• Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG

