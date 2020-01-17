Wavemaker US Named Among the Best Places to Work by Ad Age for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker US ( www.wavemakerglobal.com ) has once again been ranked as an Ad Age Best Place to Work, building on the momentum of their year one ranking.



The award recognizes the best agencies, ad tech firms, media marketing and brand marketing companies across both small and large-scale categories. Once again, it was Wavemaker’s company culture, growth opportunities, employee benefits and work-life balance offerings that earned it a spot among the list of the 25 best companies to work for (201+ employees).

“This is an amazing testament to the culture we’re building at Wavemaker through our every day actions,” said Amanda Richman, US CEO. “Passion, agility, collaboration, entrepreneurism, diversity – these values define who we are, how we behave, and how we grow our unique culture.”

This accolade is based on a number of different factors – results from an employee survey and an employer survey combine to form the basis for measurement. From basics such as fair pay, paid vacation and benefits to office culture, learning programs, flexible working, events and diversity and inclusion initiatives. While some offerings carried more weight than others, this year’s findings confirm that people value both professional and personal growth and success above all else. Which, based on Ad Age’s findings, can both be found at Wavemaker.

“A company is nothing without its people,” added Kristen Metzger, US Chief People Officer. “Our aim is to create a culture and environment where people can do their best work and feel a sense of purpose via shared goals and a sense of community – while being celebrated for being their authentic selves.”

About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a next generation agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. We are obsessed with the customer's purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client’s business challenges. We invented WM Momentum, the world's most comprehensive study into how people make purchase decisions and have conducted over 500,000 surveys in 40 markets and across more than 80 categories. We are a business that is powered by the creativity and curiosity of our 8,500 people in 90 countries, united by our PACED values. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. For more information, go to www.wavemakerglobal.com

About Ad Age Best Places to Work 2020

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2020—produced in partnership with Latitude Research, a market research firm—identifies 50 workplaces that get the job done: 25 companies with 200 or fewer employees and 25 companies with more than 200 employees. Winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees. The scoring system factored in six key satisfaction areas, an aggregate of each company's ratings in those key areas and a collective workplace rating to arrive at an overall score. The six key areas: employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment, employee engagement and employee perks.

Contact:

Jenna dePasquale

jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.