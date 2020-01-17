Global Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities – Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Covering 35+ Market Segments, Precast Products, and Precast Materials
Report Description This market intelligence report provides detailed global market opportunities in global prefabricated building construction industry. It provides in-depth analyses and future market opportunities in over 15 countries.
For each country, it tracks 500+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated / precast materials and products. Each country report provides a comprehensive understanding of prefabricated / precast construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 250+ data tables and 285+ charts. Countries covered include – China, United States, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Denmark and Canada
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 35+ precast construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 for each of the 15 countries listed below.
Countries Covered
• China
• United States
• Germany
• India
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Australia
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Turkey
• Indonesia
• United Arab Emirates
• Malaysia
• Denmark
• Canada
Market segmentation taxonomy for each country has been detailed below:
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Construction Type (for each country)
• Panelised
• Modular (Volumetric)
• Hybrid
Prefabricated / Precast Market Size and Forecast by End Markets (for each country)
• Residential
o Single Family
o Multi Family
o Affordable
o Mid-Tier
o Luxury
• Commercial
o Office
o Retail
o Hotel
• Institutional
o Education
o Healthcare
• Industrial
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated / Precast Products (for each country)
• Building Superstructure
• Roof
• Floor
• Interior Room
• Exterior Wall
• Columns & Beam
• Staircase
• Girder
• Lintel
• Paving Slab
• Others
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated / Precast Materials (for each country)
• Aluminum
• Wood
• Plastic
• Iron & Steel
• Concrete
• Glass
• Others
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated / Precast Product in Each End Market (for each country)
• Building Superstructure
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Roof
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Floor
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Interior Room
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Exterior Wall
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Columns & Beam
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Staircase
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Girder
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Lintel
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Paving Slab
o Residential
o Commercial
o Institutional
o Industrial
• Others
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated / Precast Materials in Each Product Category (for each country)
• Building Superstructure
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
• Roof
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
• Floor
o Wood
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
• Interior Room
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
• Exterior Wall
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
• Columns & Beam
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
• Staircase
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
• Girder
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Iron & Steel
• Lintel
o Aluminum
o Iron & Steel
• Paving Slab
o Aluminum
o Wood
o Plastic
o Iron & Steel
o Concrete
o Glass
Reason to Buy
• In-depth Understanding of Prefabricated / Precast Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 35+ market segments.
• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prefabricated / precast construction industry across 15 countries.
• Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the prefabricated / precast market size both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.
