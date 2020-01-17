Grab a Bottle of Horse Soldier or Pink Whitney as You Cheer On Your Favorite Nominee for The Oscars -CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Dad Gifts | Super Bowl Party” — CaskCartel.com

US, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you feeling up-to-date on all things Hollywood? It’s award season, which means we’ll be seeing some of our favorite actors giving acceptance speeches and clapping alongside other nominees. As the Academy Awards is on February 9th this year, don’t hesitate to shop online now with CaskCartel.com before you watch some of the best films you’ll see coming out of 2019. The Oscars are one of the best wrap-up moments to celebrate the start of a new year as we look back on some of the best motion pictures of 2019. Who are you hoping to win? If you’re not all caught up on the Best Motion Picture nominees, now if your time to do so. As Hollywood’s most trusted online premium liquor marketplace, Cask Cartel has paired some of their highlighted bottles to your must-see movie list, just in time to watch them all before the Academy Award show airs!

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari - Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey

If you’re a lover of big-time actors, you won’t want to miss feature films Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari. While one is a comedy about Hollywood actors and stunt doubles, the other celebrates the American car legacy, Ford Motors. Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey was established by a team of veteran Green Berets -- this whiskey honors our men in uniform. Much like Americans pride themselves on our troops and the love for our country, we also love our classic Hollywood films. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is stacked with stars, including Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Similarly, Ford v Ferrari stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Enjoy a palate brimming with hints of oak, vanilla, and nutmeg when you sip on Horse Soldier Bourbon, the perfect beverage for movies that’ll excite you. The finish is balanced with a warm spicy kick. Much like CaskCartel.com knows a thing or two about Hollywood and premium liquors, you will too when you shop for your next bottle.

Little Women and Jojo Rabbit - New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka | Limited Release

We’re excited to see some women-positive roles up for big nominations this year, and that includes motion picture Little Women and Jojo Rabbit. Little Woman is an inspirational film that looks into the life of four sisters, while Jojo Rabbit is a comedy set in Nazi Germany. Jojo Rabbit stars big names like Scarlett Johansson and Rebel Wilson, which is why you’ll want to enjoy some New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka while you watch. The Pink Whitney is New Amsterdam Vodka infused with fresh pink lemonade flavor. This vodka’s perfect balance of sweetness will go down easier as you watch stars like Emma Watson and Meryl Streep in Little Women. Enjoy on the rocks, as a chilled shot, with club soda, or with lemon-lime soda and you’ll love the girly pink twist as you celebrate some of Hollywood’s favorite women. Shop other crowd favorites when you order online through CaskCartel.com.

Joker and The Irishman - Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

A bottle of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is needed if you’re planning to watch Joker and The Irishman before the 92nd Academy Awards. This great whiskey presents tasting notes of vanilla, barrel char, and a spicy complexity. Much like legacy actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci make The Irishman star-studded, this Buffalo Trace Whiskey won a Gold Medal in the New York International Spirits Competition and the American Whiskey Masters in 2018. Enjoy a palate of butter toffee and mint followed by a sweet and spicy lingering finish. Robert De Niro actually stars in both these films, with Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz also found in Joker. This bourbon whiskey is downright memorable, much like these two films will be. Don’t miss your chance to order online now through CaskCartel.com and receive your order in preparation for your next movie night.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions, and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



