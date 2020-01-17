View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Opens New Office for Marketing and Distribution of their New Line of Cannabis Products in Colombia.

/EIN News/ -- Company also provides update on their Hemp Fields in Uruguay.



Cali, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the opening of their new sales and distribution center. Their new office address is:

Sannabis S.A.S.

Carrera 83A # 18-28

Cali, Colombia

+57 319 384 3901

Sannabis is building a team of direct sales consultants to penetrate the Colombian consumer directly. Due to the effectiveness of their products since 2014, Sannabis has developed a reputation for delivering positive results to consumers. Ever since the first product launch until today, the Company is committed to providing high quality products at affordable prices.

The new sales office will be used for training, sales, and distribution. The Company is launching the new program with the first 500 – 2000 direct sales consultants. Each consultant will be provided with all the marketing material for Sannabis’ top quality INVIMA registered products, and are required to make minimum purchase to continue as a consultant. Sannabis hired direct sales executives from another multi-national direct marketing company that are developing incentive programs designed to encourage more sales. More details will be provided about this and other distribution channels Sannabis is pursuing.

Sannabis is meeting with their laboratory in Bogota this afternoon to finalize the Health Department protocols on the labeling of the products so they can print their catalog next week. This will coincide with other marketing campaigns in the works. Once these catalogs are available, they will be translated to several different languages for sales around the World. Colombia’s Health Registration allows these products to be imported to the hundreds of countries Colombia has agreements with, including all of North America.

For a copy of their previous catalog and a video of the new sales office prior to buildout, click here .

Sannabis would also like to update that their hemp fields in Uruguay continue to flourish. They continue to plant more acres and have improved their irrigation systems. To see pictures of the crops as of this morning click, here .

The Company plans to provide much more detail in the very near future.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com



