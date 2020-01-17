Global Insulated Concrete Form Industry
Insulated Concrete Form market worldwide is projected to grow by US$515. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Expanded Polystyrene Foam, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$754.5 Million by the year 2025, Expanded Polystyrene Foam will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Expanded Polystyrene Foam will reach a market size of US$38.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$138.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amvic, Inc.; BASF SE; Beco Products Ltd.; Conform Global (SmartBlock); Durisol UK; Fox Blocks; KORE Wireless Group, Inc.; Liteform; Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.; Nudura Corporation; Polycrete International; Quad-Lock Building Systems.; Rastra; Sunbloc
IV. COMPETITION
AMVIC
BASF SE
BECO PRODUCTS LTD.
CONFORM GLOBAL (SMARTBLOCK)
DURISOL UK
FOX BLOCKS
KORE WIRELESS GROUP
LITEFORM
LOGIX INSULATED CONCRETE FORMS
NUDURA CORPORATION
POLYCRETE INTERNATIONAL
QUAD-LOCK BUILDING SYSTEMS.
RASTRA
SUNBLOC
