Nuzuna Zone Fitness Acquisition Will Add Physical Therapy to All Locations

Sam Strayer Nuzuna Zone Fitness Physical Therapy Vice President

Nuzuna Zone Fitness® has acquired Integrated Care, a Southern California physical therapy firm. The move allows Nuzuna to add physical therapy to all locations.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Zone Fitness® announced today that it has acquired physical therapy provider Integrated Care and that it will add physical therapy to all Nuzuna Zone Fitness locations.

Integrated Care is a hybrid of physical therapy that has integrated into medical and fitness facilities. This allows the company to work directly with doctors and health care providers to effectively change the way we look at physical therapy today. Integrated Care founder Sam Strayer will join the Nuzuna Zone Fitness team as Vice President of Physical Therapy.

“I am very excited about combining the Integrated Care methodology and programs with Nuzuna. Nuzuna takes a very comprehensive view of how to help its member lead a healthier, happier life. The two companies are a natural fit.” Said Strayer.

The move is highly strategic for Nuzuna because it is part of the company’s vision to make every Nuzuna Zone Fitness location into a full-service fitness and wellness center. The Nuzuna Zone Fitness system includes the optional use of their electro muscular stimulation (EMS) suits which increase muscular stimulation in the wearer between 600 and 800%.

In addition to exercise facilities, the company is attracting top physical trainers to every location. Dozens of top trainers have joined Nuzuna in recent months. In December, Nuzuna announced that renowned Southern California trainers Alex Reuss and Reanol Hackworth joined the company, for example.

In November the company announced it had developed a line of wellness and beauty products that would be sold at all Nuzuna Zone Fitness locations.

So, with the addition of physical therapy, Nuzuna is achieving its goal of being the first full-service provider of comprehensive fitness and wellness services and products that can also offer EMS. The company notes that fitness, wellness and beauty products, personal training and physical therapy are each multi-billion-dollar markets and nobody combines all of them with EMS technology. Nuzuna CEO Charles Laverty adds that “Our company motto is Nuzuna-where technology meets fitness & wellness with positive outcomes. Nuzuna and physical therapy are a perfect fit.”

The EMS suits are wireless, waterproof and offer full range of motion and offer unique benefits in both physical therapy and personal fitness. EMS suits increase muscular stimulation in the wearer and provide the same muscular stimulation in 20 minutes as occurs over a two to three-hour workout without the suit.

Nuzuna Zone Fitness currently has 4 locations open and 17 more under development in California, Florida, New York and Iowa. Across its locations, Nuzuna Zone Fitness EMS suits are used in diverse exercise programs including resistance training, yoga, running, calisthenics and spin classes, among others. Nuzuna’s EMS suits have even been used in outdoor activities including beach yoga.

Integrated Care founder Sam Strayer has worked as a Post-Rehab Therapist for over 19 years in both the medical and traditional fitness settings. He began his career in acute care alongside Physiatrist, Dr. Rodric Bell and currently works alongside Dr Marcy Zwelling as a partner to Choice Care treating concierge patients.

Sam has developed rehabilitation processes under surgeons covering perinatal, pre/post pelvic floor along with traditional spinal, hip and shoulder surgeries. His work alongside doctors and therapists has been influential in creating large scale programs that incorporate multiple partners and associations. He received his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the California State University, Long Beach. He is certified as a Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Medical Exercise Specialist.

Integrated Care’s method for diagnostics and medical fitness is currently in practice with several doctors and surgeons in Southern California. The method is based on the science of medicine, traditional therapy and the Nuzuna Electro Muscular Stimulation technology with the insight gained in the industry over the last 19 years.

“We look at root problems and bio-mechanical issues formed years ago and treat the problem, not the symptom.” Says Strayer. Integrated Care’s focus covers most bio-mechanical ailments with an over 93% success rate in not only curing the “root” issue but, ensuring it never comes back.

Nuzuna Fitness featured on KTLA 5



