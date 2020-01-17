Bayside Inn Key Largo Completes Extensive Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

/EIN News/ -- KEY LARGO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The waterfront boutique resort nestled on the bayside of Overseas Highway at Mile Marker 99 is turning heads this year with the completion of their total-property renovation. An affiliate of Levco Management, who purchased the resort in October 2018, has partnered with nationally recognized hotel operator, GF Management, to manage the hotel.



The team at Bayside Inn Key Largo is thrilled at the early reviews of the multi-million-dollar renovation designed to transform the three-story hotel in the center of Key Largo into a premier resort destination, featuring picturesque weddings and a once in a lifetime vacation get-a-way.

With some of the area’s finest restaurants a short walk from the resort and easy access to the water, the new team at Bayside Inn Key Largo welcomes travelers from across the globe as they visit the Florida Keys to experience some of the most breath-taking sunsets on the East Coast.

Renovations, which were completed in December of 2019, have seen the transformation of all guest rooms and family suites complete with new flooring, upgraded bathrooms including new vanities and showers, new modern furnishings throughout, 50” Smart TV’s and all new mattresses and bedding. A new fitness center featuring a full selection of cardio and strength machines was built adjacent to the lobby of the hotel. Upgraded Wi-Fi, phone and cable TV have been installed to provide some of the creature comforts of home after a long day on the water.

The resort has upgraded the outdoor experience with all new pool furnishings, outdoor family games and activities including kayaks, water sports and paddle boards. Enhanced landscaping surrounds the resort and compliments the scenic bay view. A live sunset cam is featured on the hotel’s new website www.baysidekeylargo.com . The renovations were so well received that the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce recognized Bayside Inn Key Largo with the Angelfish Beautification Award, an award that is presented to road side businesses who make significant strides to beautify their business.

Visit the website to access the hotels best available rates and to learn more about all there is to see and do in the Florida Keys at www.baysidekeylargo.com. For more information, contact General Manager Jamie Esterline at 305-451-4450 or info@baysidekeylargo.com .

ABOUT BAYSIDE INN KEY LARGO

Bayside Inn Key Largo radiates a unique and relaxed atmosphere, infused with a touch of contemporary sophistication. Overlooking the bay in Key Largo, we offer a hidden gem among Florida Key beachfront hotels. Come discover the approachable luxury of our hotel, perfectly positioned on Florida Bay. At Bayside Inn Key Largo, nothing comes between you and an unforgettable vacation. Enjoy dazzling views along with easy access to the water. Revel in warm sea breezes from any of our guest rooms and suites. Located 95 miles north of Key West and 60 miles south of Miami, our location makes it possible to visit any of Florida’s greatest attractions with relative ease. A year-round destination, Bayside Inn Key Largo offers each guest access to a number of exceptional amenities, including an outdoor pool, free wireless Internet access, a versatile outdoor event space and so much more. To make a reservation, guests can call (305) 451-4450 or visit https://www.baysidekeylargo.com/ .

ABOUT GF MANAGEMENT

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, casinos and golf courses in 28 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

Contact: Jamie Esterline Tel: (305) 451-4450 Email: EsterlineJ@gfhotels.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ef2468-6f5c-44a2-9c3c-4e11511e20b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70e07e1c-0007-4b4b-90ba-8ace78f83eca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56579748-076a-4a55-b7bb-1f010652fe8d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a8bb8a5-c532-4eeb-b8df-9476ea128fe9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6c95ee4-16ff-49f8-8ba7-d2e85691251a

Renovated Fitness Center Newly renovated fitness center Renovated Single Bedroom Newly renovated single bedroom Renovated Bathroom Newly renovated bathroom Renovated Lobby Newly renovated lobby Renovated Exterior Newly renovated exterior



