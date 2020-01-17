The UPS Foundation Mobilizes Global Relief Network and Contributes an Initial $500,000 in Funding and Logistics Support for Relief Efforts in Australia, Puerto Rico and the Philippines

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Support for key relief organizations is helping to bring urgently needed supplies to impacted families and animals across Australia.

As situations evolve in Puerto Rico and the Philippines, UPS is collaborating with relief organizations to bring essential supplies, with planned support for repair and reconstruction efforts.

The UPS Foundation , which leads the global citizenship programs for UPS (NYSE: UPS), announced today it is providing support to preeminent relief organizations bringing life-saving supplies and services to areas in Australia, Puerto Rico and the Philippines impacted by wildfires, earthquakes and the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

“Our hearts go out to all the lives being impacted by these terrible disasters,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The scale of devastation is stunning, and each situation is complex in its own way. We’re grateful to be able to engage our relief partner organizations working to bring relief to these areas, and we’re committed to continuing our efforts as recovery begins.”

In Australia, more than 18 million acres of land have been burned, causing more than 25 deaths and destroying more than 2,000 homes. In addition to human impact, an estimated 1 billion animals have been directly affected by the fires, with devastation to ecosystems threatening several species considered rare or endangered. UPS is providing support in Australia through both the American Red Cross and the Australian Red Cross , The Salvation Army , and the World Wildlife Fund to help meet essential needs.

Earthquakes continue in Puerto Rico, leaving two-thirds of the island without power and approximately a quarter of a million residents without water in their homes. The island is still recovering from the 2017 impact of Hurricane Maria, and the continued earthquakes are having a physical and emotional impact on families. UPS support is being channeled through The Salvation Army , Good360 , and SBP , with funding and in-kind logistics helping to bring urgently needed materials to those in need.

The eruption of the Taal Volcano just outside the capital city of Manila in the Philippines created a blanket of smoke and heavy ash, impacting 500,000 people, destroying homes and leaving much of the region in ruins. Scientists are carefully monitoring the area for the possibility of further eruptions, and relief efforts are being staged as we continue to track this dynamic situation. As part of this effort, UPS is helping to bring urgently needed relief items, such as masks, into the impacted area where air quality is affected.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com . The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2018, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $114.9 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

June Holder 404-828-4805 jholder@ups.com



