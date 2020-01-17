"Tanzania will continue to uphold one-China policy, recognize Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and respect China's principle of 'one country, two systems'", Director of Tanzania Information Services Department (Maelezo) and Chief Government Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbasi spoke to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

"And we believe the Taiwan issue should be left to be resolved through constructive engagements between the parties of cross Taiwan straits especially with the guidance from Mainland China. We urge other countries not to issue wrong statements and engage dangerous actions that may provoke the situation and block the process of reunification of China, " Dr Abbasi said.



