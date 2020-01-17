Ambassador visits Peace Corps Volunteers

Ambassador Carl Paschall and Public Affairs Officer Kathryn Edwards visited Anna, a Peace Corps Volunteer in a village in the Lower River region. Anna is a health volunteer who works closely with multiple village leaders to champion health and opportunities for development in her community. Members of the community warmly greeted the Ambassador, proudly showing him the group, the funded skills center funded by Peace Corps. Ambassador Paschall remarked on the strong sense of community in the village and thanked the villagers for making Anna a part of the village family. The visit is part of four-day introductory tour of the easternmost locations in The Gambia. The Gambia currently has over 100 Peace Corps Volunteers in communities throughout the country of just over 2 million inhabitants working in three sectors: Health, Education, and Agriculture.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.