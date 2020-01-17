Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Study, 2019-2025 - Global Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 12.6%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometrics), Product (Scanners, Printers, Mobile Computers), End-User (Transportation, Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% From 2019 to 2025 to Reach $100.5 Billion by 2025



The growth in the automatic identification and data capture market is primarily driven by several factors, such as increasing consumer demand for AIDC devices, rising government regulations mandating the use of AIDC technology, and rapidly expanding e-commerce industry. However, certain factors, such as high cost involved in deploying biometric & RFID systems and reluctance towards adoption of new technologies may restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



The overall AIDC market is mainly segmented by technology (barcode, RFID, biometrics, and smart cards), product (scanner, printer, biometric scanner, mobile computers, consumables, and software), and end-user (transportation & logistics, healthcare, banking and financial, manufacturing, and retail), and geography.



On the basis of technology, RFID technology commanded the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market in 2019.



This is predominately attributed to the increasing adoption of RFID devices, such as printers, scanners, and tags in several industries such as healthcare, sports, manufacturing, retail, education, and telemetry among others for inventory management and real-time asset tracking & tracing purposes. On the other hand, the biometric technology segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of biometric authentication devices particularly in forensic, international border crossing, and automobile applications, among others.



Based on product type, scanners & readers commanded the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market in 2019, owing to persistent need for scanners & readers in several AIDC technologies, such as barcode, RFID, biometric, optical character recognition, and smart cards. The widening application areas of AIDC technologies are further supporting the growth of the scanners and readers market.



On the basis of end user, transportation & logistics sector holds the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market, owing to increasing usage of AIDC technologies such as RFID tags, GPS, and specialized sensors predominantly for supply chain management, shipment tracking, and trucking transportation.

However, healthcare sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of AIDC devices in healthcare industry in order to overcome the challenges of increasing medication errors and related increase in healthcare expenditure. The growing need to manage healthcare workforce in an effective manner, schedule patient workflow efficiently, and to maintain a real time visibility on various medical devices and assets is further supporting the growth of the AIDC market for healthcare applications.



An exhaustive analysis of the geographical scenario of the automatic identification and data capture market delivers thorough qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global automatic identification and data capture market in 2019, followed by North America and Europe.

The growth in the AIDC market in APAC region is attributed to increasing awareness and high adoption of AIDC devices among business organizations, rising government legislatives mandating the use of various AIDC technologies, and growing e-commerce industry in the region. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for The Study

2.5. Limitations for The Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. AIDC Market Overview

3.2. AIDC Market Analysis, by Technology

3.3. AIDC Market Analysis, by End-user

3.4. AIDC Market Analysis, by Product

3.5. AIDC Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Need to Eliminate Data Capture & Entry Errors

4.2.1.2. Rising Government Legislatives on The Use of AIDC Technology

4.2.1.3. Growing E-Commerce Industry

4.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Cost Involved in Deploying Biometric and RFID Systems

4.2.2.2. Lack of Awareness

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Markets

4.2.3.2. Growing Healthcare Sector



5. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Barcode

5.3. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.4. Biometric

5.5. Smart Cards

5.6. Magnetic Stripe

5.7. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)



6. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Scanner & Reader

6.2.1. Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.1. Pen Type Reader

6.2.1.2. Laser Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.3. CCD Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.4. Camera-Based Scanner

6.2.2. RFID Scanner

6.2.3. Smart Card Reader

6.2.3.1. Contact Type Smart Card Reader

6.2.3.2. Contactless Smart Card Reader

6.2.4. MagneticStripe Reader

6.2.5. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

6.3. Biometric Scanner

6.3.1. Face Recognition

6.3.2. Voice Recognition

6.3.3. Fingerprint Recognition

6.3.4. Iris Recognition

6.4. Printer & Recorder

6.4.1. Barcode Printer

6.4.1.1. Dot Matrix Printer

6.4.1.2. Inkjet Printer

6.4.1.3. Laser Printer

6.4.1.4. Thermal Printer

6.4.2. RFID Printer

6.4.3. Label Printer

6.4.4. Smart Card Printer

6.4.5. Magnetic Stripe Printer

6.5. Mobile Computer

6.6. Consumables

6.6.1. Barcode Label

6.6.2. RFID Tags & Sticker

6.6.3. Thermal Transfer Ribbon/Foil

6.7. Software



7. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Retail

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Transport & Logistics

7.5. Banking and Financial

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others



8. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

9.1.1. New Product Launches

9.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

9.1.4. Expansions

9.2. AIDC Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

10.2. TSCAuto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3. Epson America, Inc. (Subsidiary of Seiko Epson Corporation)

10.4. Alien Technologies Corporation

10.5. Avery Dennison Corporation

10.6. Newland EMEA (Newland Europe B.V.)

10.7. Seagull Scientific, Inc.

10.8. Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.9. Honeywell International Inc.

10.10. Datalogic S.p.A.

10.11. Bluebird Inc.

10.12. Godex International

10.13. Code Corporation

10.14. Toshiba Tec Corporation

10.15. Sato Worldwide

10.16. Jadak

10.17. Cognex Corporation

10.18. Axicon Auto ID Ltd.

10.19. MicroscanSystem, Inc.

10.20. Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.21. Opticon

10.22. Impinj, Inc.

10.23. Cardlogix Corporation

10.24. NEC Corporation



