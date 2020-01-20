GayTravel.com names Top LGBTQ+ Travel Destinations to Visit in 2020

Banff & Lake Louise Costa Rica Sri panwa, Phuket

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GayTravel.com, a trusted resource for LGBTQ+ travelers worldwide, today revealed its list of recommended destinations that embody the qualities of inclusiveness and diversity that LGBTQ+ travelers appreciate most. Their curated list contains perennial favorites as well as unexpected and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Steve Rohrlick, Founder of GayTravel.com, said: “The 2019 Gay Travel Awards℠ destination winner this year was Banff & Lake Louise, Alberta Canada for good reason. It is one of the world’s most awe-inspiring mountain and ski destinations and is highly deserving of the award. We congratulate them on their commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all. We hope travelers around the world will take notice and experience all its wonderful attributes.”

Another destination to make the list is Costa Rica a country that has been gaining popularity for its convenient location, breathtaking scenery, tropical climate, and adventurous activities. In the Spring of 2020 Costa Rica will officially legalize same-sex marriage for its citizens.

The third destination to make the coveted list is Thailand -- a destination well-traveled by the LGBTQ+ community because of its warm and gracious hospitality. Perched high atop Cape Panwa and occupying the Cape Panwa peninsula in its entirety, Sri panwa, another Gay Travel Award Winner (Honeymoon category) affords breathtaking views of the Southeastern tip of Phuket. Kanya Nipatsukkit (Nid), says: “Sri panwa is an oasis of calm and luxury, and we are honored to have been selected as the Gay Travel Award winner for Honeymoon Hotel. We always welcome every guest, no matter who you are or where you’re from. Most importantly judging is unacceptable here. “

For the full list of 20 destinations, please visit https://www.gaytravel.com/gay-blog/the-top-20-destinations-for-2020.

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends it begins with GayTravel.com!

