Spanugo Launches with General Release of Its Innovative Automated Security Assurance Platform (ASAP)

Cloud Security Posture Management solution for hybrid cloud security automates validation of IT assets and delivers continuous compliance and risk management

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanugo, a worldwide leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for the enterprise hybrid cloud, today announced the company has officially launched and is releasing its Automated Security Assurance Platform (ASAP), a breakthrough technology for hybrid cloud security. ASAP takes a unique approach to validating security posture that is comprehensive, continuous and consistent. Automating all aspects of security assurance, including discovery, assessment, analysis, monitoring and remediation, ASAP is delivered as a SaaS offering that easily integrates with existing security infrastructure and is built to scale in a hybrid cloud environment. The solution is targeted at Enterprises looking to address hybrid cloud related security and compliance hygiene issues, and partners offering protection as a managed service.

Co-founded by technology veteran R. “Doc” Vaidhyanathan, who serves as chief product officer, and CEO Peter Jensen, Spanugo has attracted investment from Ideaspring Capital, The Fabric and others who embrace its vision of continuous security and compliance with automated validations.

“We’re really excited to enter the enterprise security marketplace with an entirely unique solution that achieves continuous security and compliance without sacrificing speed and agility,” said Jensen. “CIOs and CISOs no longer have to rely on manual audits to assure their security postures are meeting security policies. ASAP automates security control validation and prioritization across both cloud and on-premise infrastructure. Unlike the fragmented and incomplete solutions for policy validation that are commonplace among enterprises today, ASAP unifies and automates every facet of security assurance, including discovery of IT resources and configurations.”

Spanugo address two distinct product/solution spaces, CSPM (cloud security posture management) and CWPP (cloud workload protection), which otherwise is supported through multiple solutions – Spanugo provides a single solution.

ASAP enters the general availability stage of its evolution after a series of rigorous, successful trials, and has recently added several innovative new features to the product, including multi-stage security automation, auto-remediation and risk scoring.

Among the benefits ASAP offers organizations of all types:

•Unified single pane of glass view of Hybrid Cloud ensures overall security, compliance and risk posture.

• Support for traditional on-premise, cloud IaaS/PaaS, and SaaS architectures.

• Automated checks for configuration and security best practices, and regulatory compliance (HIPAA, PCI, NIST, GDPR) control frameworks that are customizable.

•Breach prevention by protecting against misconfigurations and security policy hygiene issues

•Agentless deployment with Full Stack Security support for the Hybrid Cloud

•Cybersecurity Posture Management for the Hybrid Cloud

•Complete visibility into policy implementation and identification of control gaps

•Reduced risk with continuous, comprehensive policy validation and complete forensics on control failures

•Lower overhead by requiring fewer resources to validate policy, assure security postures and respond to internal/external audits

•Stronger cross-functional collaboration driven by transparency and more efficient policy validation

For more information about Spanugo and ASAP, visit spanugo.com.

About Spanugo

Spanugo is a global leader in providing Cybersecurity Posture Assurance for the enterprise hybrid cloud through automated discovery, assessment, analysis, monitoring and remediation. Spanugo helps protect your IT assets across the enterprise hybrid cloud by delivering continuous cybersecurity assurance, compliance and risk management. It accomplishes this by automating resource discovery, configuration analysis and management, and by implementing security best practices. Learn more at spanugo.com.



