Jitterbit Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

Third-Party Audit Endorses Security Policies and Controls Established to Protect Jitterbit API Integration Platform

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification , confirming its security management program is comprehensive and follows leading best practices. This certification underscores Jitterbit’s commitment to providing a secure platform that empowers companies to easily connect apps and data from any endpoint in a protected and efficient manner.



“The ability to create new processes and applications by leveraging APIs and connecting different systems is crucial for business innovation, and we place a strong emphasis on security and ease-of-use in order for our customers to get the most value out of their data while staying protected,” said Jitterbit SVP of Customer Success Dan Moore. “The ISO certification is just one part of our comprehensive approach to providing best-in-class data security and privacy across the Jitterbit platform.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It ensures that organizations have established methodologies and dedicated business and IT processes to identify, manage, and reduce risks to data security. Jitterbit achieved the certification following a thorough review by A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor.

A-LIGN found that Jitterbit has established technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures and implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access. A-LIGN also certified that Jitterbit IT staff are conscientious and knowledgeable in security best practices.

