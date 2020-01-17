MCTC Files 6th Hemp Extract Delivery Patent - CBD Coffee Pods and Associated Delivery System

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MCTC), a cannabinoid science forward company developing unique infusion technologies and cannabinoid delivery systems, today announced the filing of a patent for single-serving coffee pods containing cannabinoids and for a unique dosing system that allows any manufacturer of coffee pods to simply and easily add cannabinoids or other active ingredients to coffee pods. An important element of this invention is the “Clean Label” system utilizing mainly organic ingredients and no chemicals, surfactants or preservatives. This is the Company’s sixth patent in the field of cannabinoid delivery systems.



“The patent filing broadly outlines a variety of methods and technologies to be used for adding cannabinoids to single-serving coffee pods. Our testing has shown our methods are highly effective while still being extremely easy for manufacturers to implement. With our system, any manufacturer of coffee pods can now produce CBD or other coffee pods with simple modification to their processes. The patent filing represents growth of our intellectual property by expanding our core infusion technologies to now include broader systems for cannabinoid delivery,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings.

The invention includes the use of the Company’s Patent Pending Hemp You Can Feel™ technology and the use of a wide variety of broadly defined other cannabinoid delivery technologies, including the use of both various nanoparticle and non-nanoparticle technologies. The Company has been using the system to produce its recently announced Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee products, which are expected to be available to the marketplace later this month.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, “It is truly scary what many CBD manufacturers are using to infuse CBD into products. Most technologies utilize extensive processing of the extracts and chemicals, such as surfactants and emulsifiers in the production processes. Other manufacturers are simply adding little to no active ingredients. Our new process is a truly clean label and uses mainly organic and 100% non-GMO ingredients. In addition, the products we plan to deliver to coffee manufacturers will include full certificates of analysis from independent laboratories proving potency and purity. This will allow the manufacturer a full turnkey solution to all of its infusion needs, allowing them to concentrate on the coffee products, while we handle the aspects of cannabinoid infusion.”

This new patent filing represents the Company’s sixth patent filing on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies. The Company has also announced a new research project named THC-V Skinny Cannabinoid Project Varin for THC-V infusions, nanoparticles, and glycosides. Also as previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research, including its programs pertaining to other cannabinoid glycosides, polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers, and its hemp extract-based alcohol replacement technologies.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.