Visit to Tokyo by Amb. Macharia Kamau, MBS – Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Amb. Macharia Kamau, CBS, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs made an official visit to Tokyo, Japan from 13th – 16th January, 2020 at the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the Strategic Exchanges on Practical Level (STEP) programme.

Upon arrival, the Principal Secretary visited the Chancery where he was received by Ambassador S. K. Maina, MBS, and had a consultative meeting with the staff of the Embassy.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary paid courtesy calls on senior officials of the Japanese Government, including Mr. Shinichi Nakatani – Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and Ms. Nobuko Kayashima, Vice President, JICA.

Discussions centered on the excellent bilateral relations between Kenya and Japan, and charted the way forward to strengthen the cooperation. The Principal Secretary engaged his hosts on issues such as trade and investment, peace and security, infrastructure development, and the Blue Economy.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.