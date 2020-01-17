Emerging Markets Report:  A Very Big Deal

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It doesn’t take an analyst to suggest that high value merger and acquisition activity in any industry is a bullish sign. And it assuredly doesn’t take any research firm at all to suggest that an eczema related company like Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) would be pleased to see none other than Eli Lilly acquire eczema company Dermira for a whopping $1.1 billion all cash deal.



Yes, $1.1 billion.

And while Hoth and Dermira aren’t identical companies, it is clear from this and other indicators that the eczema market is rapidly growing . Hoth is well-entrenched in research and development with leading partners in its effort to secure its place in the expanding eczema/atropic dermatitis market.

It is also worth noting that eczema is but one in array of opportunities that Hoth is pursuing. But it is the only one that saw a $1.1 billion acquisition in its industry.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $155,500 by Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

