2-Day International Beauty Innovation Summit (Arizona, United States - March 2-3, 2020)

In an era in which consumers can buy anything online, the customer experience becomes more and more important to build an emotional connection and drive sales. Product presentation, for instance, can go a long way to stimulate purchase behavior.
Successful beauty brands and retailers differentiate themselves through signature moments that are directly aligned to their brand. This experience should be consistent and seamless across all relevant platforms and often budding emphasis on experience provides a distinct advantage to smaller, more agile brands and retailers.
Join us at this summit to prepare for these industry-wide shifts. We invite most innovative brands and retailers to share real-life case studies and learnings on the results of greater personalization, loyalty, seamless journey on and offline, mobile commerce.
Agenda
Monday, March 2, 2020
08.00 am - Breakfast in Pavilion Room and Registration
08:45 am - Chairman's opening remarks
09:00 am - TECHNOLOGY. Opening keynote: Experience the Future
- Jennifer Tidy, VP Partnerships, Modiface
09:20 am - ASIAN AGE. How E-Commerce is Beautifully Relevant to Millennials & Gen Z in China
- Terry Wang, General Manager, JD Beauty, JD.com
09:40 am - ASIAN AGE. The India Opportunity
- Rishi Seth, VP International Business, Nykaa.
10:00 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Young, Bold and Beautiful.
- Hana Ben-Shabat, Founder, Gen Z Planet.
10:20 am - Morning Refreshments Break
10:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Managing Creative Disruption Through Collaborations
- Donald Robertson, SVP Creative Director, Estee Lauder
11:10 am - CONSUMER TRUST. Let's Be Honest: Brand Transparency and Consumer Trust
11:30 pm - TECHNOLOGY. Pinterest Master Class
- Rachel Goodman, Head of Partnerships, Pinterest.
12:30 pm - Networking Lunch
2:00 pm - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY Interactive Brainstorming
3:30 pm - Afternoon Refreshments Break
4:00 pm - CONSUMER TRUST. Fireside Chat with Christopher Gavigan, Founder of Prima and Honest Company
- Facilitator: Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter
4:20 pm - CLIMATE. Attacking Disposability: Solutions to Our Single-Use Crisis
- Tony Rossi, VP Loop Global Business Development, Loop, (TerraCycle Company)
4:40 pm - CLIMATE. The Climate Decade Panel
- Facilitator: Jillian Wright, Co-Founder, Indie Beauty Media Group
5:20 pm - CLIMATE. Celebration of The Blue Beauty Award, recognizing a brand or product that is innovative in its sustainability and ability to make a positive impact on the environment.
- This category was created in collaboration with Jeannie Jarnot, Beauty Heroes, a leading healthy beauty retailer and discovery platform leading the Blue Beauty movement.
5:40 pm - Networking Drinks Reception
7:00 pm - Speakers Dinner and VIPs Dinner
9:15 pm - After-Hours Hangout (not covered by summit organizers).
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
08.45 am - Registration and Refreshments
08:50 am - Opening remarks by Chairman
09:10 am - CLIMATE Win Disrupting beauty socially, environmentally and commercially
- Tina Hedges, Founder, and CEO, LOLI Beauty
09:30 am - Elevating Brand Story Telling Through Retail Experiences.
- Julien Bouzitat, VP, Head of Brands, Amorepacific US
9:50 am - EXPERIENCE ECONOMY. Best retail experiences that keep customers coming back
- Facilitator: - Kelly Kovack,
- Participants: Aaron Chatterley, Founder, Feelunique.com; Jessica Hanson, US President, Amorepacific,
- Hani Jabbour, Chief Operation Officer Beauty, Chalhoub Group, Muffy Clince, Director Emerging Brands, ULTA Beauty
10:30 am - Morning Refreshments Break
11:00 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH Keynote TBC.
- Opening presentation by Brandon Ford, Chief Accelerator, Lubrizol Life Science
Most promising new brands to watch!
11:20 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Using Social Media to Create Community & Destigmatize Taboo
- Laura Schubert, CEO, Fur
11:35 am - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Shaping the future of beauty
- Grace Choi, Co-Founder and CEO, Mink Beauty
11:50 am - PANEL NEW BRANDS TO WATCH.
- Jaleh Bisharat, Co-Founder and CEO, NakedPoppy
- Curated beauty marketplace for wellness junky pushing toward transparency in ingredients and production
12:30 pm - Chairman's closing remarks
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - NEW BRANDS TO WATCH. Tabletop exhibition opened for local consumers, media and influencers.
Speakers
INNOCOS All-Stars
- Jennifer Tidy, SVP Partnership, Modiface, L'Oreal Company
- Terry Wang, General Manager, JD Beauty, JD.com
- Donald Robertson, SVP Creative Director, Estee Lauder
- Jessica Hanson, US President, Amorepacific US
- Brandon Ford, Chief Accelerator Director - Lubrizol Life Science
- Christopher Gavigan, Founder, Prima & Honest Company
- Jeannie Jarnot, Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes
- Tina Hedge, Founder, LOLI Beauty
- Hana Ben-Shabat, Founder, Gen Z Planet.
- Daniel Langer, Founder, and CEO, quit
More Amazing Speakers
- Hani Jabbour, Chief Operation Officer Beauty, Chalhoub Group
- Rishi Seth, VP International Business, Nykaa
- Muffy Clince, Director Emerging Brands, ULTA Beauty
- Aaron Chatterley, Founder, Feelunique.com
- Rachel Goodman, Head of Partnerships, Pinterest
- Julien Bouzitat, VP, Head of Brands, Innisfree
- Jaleh Bisharat, Co-founder and CEO, NakedPoppy
- Grace Choi, Co-Founder, and CEO, Mink Beauty
- KJ Miller, Co-Founder, and CEO, Mented Cosmetics
- Laura Schubert, CEO, Fur
- Tony Rossi, VP Loop Global Business Development, Loop, (TerraCycle Company)
- Catharine Arnston, Founder and CEO, Energybits
