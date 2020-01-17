2020 Case Study: Future of the Package Holiday Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study: Future of the Package Holiday Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following Thomas Cook's recent demise, many have supposed that the appeal of the package holiday is deteriorating terminally.



The rising influence of OTA's, LCC's and the emergence of the sharing economy is perceived as threatening the market share of operators. The reality is the package industry is booming but the traditional model of the package holiday is evolving and dynamic packages are growing in popularity as travelers are more inclined to construct and design their own ideal holiday experiences.



This case studies explores the future of the package holiday.



Key Highlights



This holiday type can be segmented, offering different styles of packages. These holidays can be segmented as follows: Dynamic, Static, Tailored, and Personalized

Personalization and the experience economy are now mega-themes across the travel industry leading to more operators specializing in different interests.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the dynamics of the package holiday industry

Learn about how the package holiday industry is evolving

Gain an insight into key source markets for this type of holiday

Understand how companies are looking to tap into this ever-changing industry

Key Topics Covered



1. Snapshot



2. Key Market Trends

Global Key Trends

Demographics

Technology

Sharing Economy

3. Key Regions

Europe

Asia-Pacific

United States

4. Challenges and Opportunities



5. Company Profiles

TUI

Booking Holdings

Expedia

6. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Thomas Cook

TUI

REWE

C-Trip

Jet2

easyJet

eDreams

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87neeh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

