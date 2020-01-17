New Industrial Revolution Market Shares, Strategies & Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Online Retail Projected to be a $27 Trillion Opportunity by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Industrial Revolution: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold.



Across the industrial spectrum, smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real-time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.



This study provides the bare outlines of 25 new trillion-dollar market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts, and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. The rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry.



Trillion-dollar markets are expected to develop as a result of AI and collaborative robot development. The companies that have stakes in the current tech industry sector will benefit greatly if they can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building innovative projects with a couple of people in a few hours instead of a large team over several months.



An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being improved to make the possible implementation of a series of automated operations that replace single-step operations. The ability to provide operation of robotic sequential operations with multiple steps to the sequence of an automated process for manufacturing creates far more sophisticated automated workflow.



The new industrial revolution brings unparalleled levels of automation and efficiency to every aspect of life. Every man, woman, and child will have a smartphone soon. Even babies like them. They represent a must-have device, on hand all the time, even close at hand while we sleep.



The world is at the dawn of the next generation of mobile networks, to be based on broadband. Networks bring broadband 5G that Is transformational. 5G is an innovation platform that enhances mobile connectivity of information. It enhances existing services by implementing automation of the simple process. It opens capabilities for mechanical actuators that are managed automatically by sensors and information from Micro-Electro-Mechanical sensors (MEMs).



Moving past a nefarious history, the blockchain market moves into rapid growth mode as the digital economy takes hold. As the banks and finance industry moves into the modern age of real-time transaction processing, blockchain is a core enabling technology. This market segment previously has been held back in part by the outdated aspects of the mainframe computing technology. Blockchain is spurred by more modern ways to manage global transactions across national borders from IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture.



Key Topics Covered



1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Dynamics

1.2 New Industrial Revolution Challenges and Opportunities

1.3 Capital Markets Prevail, Market Drivers Represent Disruptive Forces

1.4 Trillion Dollar Markets



2. New Industrial Revolution Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 New Industrial Revolution

2.2 Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0

2.3 Supply Chain Automation

2.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

2.5 Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones

2.6 5G

2.7 Self-Driving Cars

2.8 Electric Vehicles

2.9 Ride-Hailing Services

2.10 Robots

2.11 Drones

2.12 Smart Cities

2.13 Online Retail: $27 Trillion Opportunity by 2025

2.14 Health and Wellness

2.15 BioMaterials

2.16 Augmented Reality

2.17 Cloud and Data Center Spending

2.18 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Driving Forces

2.19 5G Communications

2.20 Artificial Intelligence



3. New Industrial Revolution Broadband Description

3.1 Wireless Broadband

3.2 Education



4 New Industrial Revolution: Trillion-Dollar Markets Bring Time for Fairness and Integrity

4.1 Robots Do More Work



5. New Industrial Revolution Selected Company Profiles

5.1 ABB: Continuing Growth

5.2 Amazon

5.3 B+M Surface Systems GmbH Painting Robots

5.4 Facebook Cyber Currency

5.5 Goldman Sachs Blockchain

5.6 Google

5.7 IBM

5.8 Intel

5.9 JP Morgan Chase Blockchain

5.10 Lincoln Electronics

5.11 Mellanox Technologies

5.12 Microsoft

5.13 Nvidia

5.14 Softbank

5.15 Thales



