Breakthrough Innovations Enabling Waste-to-Product (WtP), 2019 Research Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Innovations Enabling Waste-to-Product" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study identifies the need for waste to product transformation and how breakthrough innovations in the conversion of waste to the product can aid in mitigating challenges with existing waste management methods.

The research service offers insights primarily on the following:

Overview of waste generation and its impacts

Key innovations and case studies enabling Waste-to-product

Strategic insights and recommendation

Growth opportunities

An increase in waste generation and the subsequent irresponsible dumping of waste is identified as the fast-growing problem causing significant damage to the environment, aquatic ecosystem, and human health. Industrialization, urbanization and the associated economic growth will face significant challenges if sound waste management practices are not put in place globally.

The depleting fossil fuel resources also make it mandatory for the associated stakeholders to use sustainable waste transformation strategies based on waste recovery & reuse to achieve a circular economy and to create new revenue models.



It is important to replace the non-biodegradable materials with biodegradable materials that can close the loop and aid in achieving sustainability. Additionally, toxic chemicals and hazardous substances from anthropogenic wastes should also be diverted from the landfills and oceans to reduce the negative impact on the environment and human health.

Futuristic innovations enabling the transformation of waste to useful products will aid in the increased adoption of sustainable raw materials and reduced usage of synthetic materials.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Overview of Waste Generation and Waste-to-product Transformation

2.1 Mounting Inequities of Waste Generation and Management and its Effect on the Environment

2.2 Main Sources of Waste Material Contributing to Negative Impact on Environment and Human Health

2.3 Global Waste Composition and the Subsequent Modes of Waste Disposal

2.4 Current Global Waste Hierarchy Aimed at Limiting Waste Transformation

2.5 The Rising Need for Cost-effective Waste Transformation into Value-added Products

2.6 Potential Transformation of Waste by Sector

2.7 Key Technological Developments to Conventional ICT Solutions for Waste Management



3. Innovative Ecosystems

3.1 Conversion of Locally Available Industrial Waste into Raw Materials for Building and the Construction Industry

3.2 Reuse and Recycling of Single Use Plastic Waste to Achieve Circular Economy

3.3 Extraction of Superior Quality Products from End-of-life Tires to Facilitate Sustainability

3.4 Generation of Novel Bio-surfactants from Agricultural Residues that Can be Used in Daily Care and Personal Care Products

3.5 Proprietary Automated Renewable Manufacturing Processes Used for the Generation of Value-added Products

3.6 Manufacture of Eco-friendly Packaging Products from Plastic Wastes Used in Various Industries

3.7 Proprietary Solvent-based Processes For Extraction of Pure Plastic Composites From Mixed Plastic Waste

3.8 Bio-plastics with Increased Shelf Life Derived from Food Waste and Agricultural Residues

3.9 Temperature Controlled Micro-factories for Transforming End-of-Life Electrical and Electronic Wastes

3.10 Proprietary Mycelium-based Manufacturing Materials Derived from Mushrooms and Hemp-based By-products



4. Successful Case Studies for Waste-to-product Management

4.1 Enzyme-based Technologies to Extract Ethanol from Agricultural Residues

4.2 Cost-effective Mechanical Recycling Processes to Convert Construction Wastes

4.3 Proprietary Chemical Processes for the Conversion of Polymeric Plastic into High-quality Fuels

4.4 Incorporation of Sustainable Processes in Textile Industries to Recover Waste Cloth Leftovers and to Save Water Consumption

4.5 Futuristic Technologies to Reduce the Negative Impact of Tanneries on the Environment

4.6 Integrated Municipal Solid Waste and Food Waste Recycling Solutions for Generating Fertile Soil Amendments



5. Analysis and Growth Opportunities

5.1 Region-wise Recommendations Based on the Current Innovations Projected for the Future

5.2 Impact of Utilizing Waste Recycling Technologies on the Environment

5.3 Growth Opportunity: Business Models - Recognized Globally

5.4 Waste Management - Key Takeaways and Recommendations



6. Key Contacts

6.1 Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f79k40

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.