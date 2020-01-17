Analytical Instrumentation Market for Oil & Gas: Upstream & Downstream Report 2019 - Demand for Oil is Currently Declining Due to Macroeconomic Trends; Demand for Natural Gas is Surging
This report evaluates the global analytical instruments market in the oil and gas and other closely related industry, such as environmental testing for refinery waste and utilities/power generation. In this report, the oil and gas industry is categorized into upstream, midstream, and downstream, in which different testing applications are observed. The analytical instrument market in this report includes laboratory benchtop, portable, and process-scale instruments utilized in oil & gas applications.
The oil and gas industry as a whole remains the largest single source of energy in terms of global consumption. Fossil fuels, including coal, make up more than 80% of the world's energy supply. Despite conservation efforts and research into alternative fuel sources, even the most optimistic' scenarios for reducing global dependence on fossil fuels show oil and gas dominating the energy landscape for many decades.
Although demand for oil is currently declining due to macroeconomic trends, demand for natural gas is surging. Gas accounted for nearly half of the world's growth in energy demand, with most of the higher consumption coming from China and the United States. Thanks to the shale gas boom, especially in the US, there are abundant supplies of natural gas that drives down the price while encouraging the shift away from coal-fired power generation.
Instrumentation is critical to the exploration, development, production, processing, and delivery of oil and gas products, and it also has crucial roles to play in plant and worker safety, and monitoring and testing of fuels. Beyond the realm of energy, oil is also important as an industrial lubricant, and there is significant testing in this aspect of the oil and gas industry as well. As the leading provider of market research on analytical instrumentation, this report has been crafted to evaluate and explain what is currently driving this important market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
A. Report Description
B. Executive Summary
C. Scope and Definitions
D. Methodology
2. Oil & Gas Global Landscape Background
A. Structure if the Oil & Gas Industry
B. Supply & Demand
- Global Oil Supply (Upstream)
- Global Oil Supply (Downstream)
- Global Oil Demand
- Global Gas Supply (Upstream)
- Global Gas Supply (Downstream)
- Global Gas Demand
- Global Oil & Gas Prices
- The Oil & Gas Industry Outlook
C. Regional Trends
D. Opportunities & Threats
- Market Opportunities
- Market Threats
3. Market Demand
A. Overall
- Overall Demand by Technique, 2018
- Overall Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Overall Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Overall Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Overall Vendor Share, 2018
- Overall Participation Matrix, 2018
B. Chromatography
- Chromatography Technology Overview
- Chromatography Demand by Technique, 2018
- Chromatography Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Chromatography Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Chromatography Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Chromatography Vendor Share, 2018
- Chromatography Participation Matrix, 2018
C. Mass Spectrometry
- Mass Spectrometry Technology Overview
- Mass Spectrometry Demand by Technique, 2018
- Mass Spectrometry Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Mass Spectrometry Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Mass Spectrometry Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Mass Spectrometry Vendor Share, 2018
- Mass Spectrometry Participation Matrix, 2018
D. Atomic Spectroscopy
- Atomic Spectroscopy Technology Overview
- Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018
- Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Atomic Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018
- Atomic Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018
E. Molecular Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy Technology Overview
- Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018
- Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Molecular Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018
- Molecular Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018
F. Materials Characterization
- Materials Characterization Technology Overview
- Materials Characterization Demand by Technique, 2018
- Materials Characterization Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Materials Characterization Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Materials Characterization Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Materials Characterization Vendor Share, 2018
- Materials Characterization Participation Matrix, 2018
G. Petroleum Analyzers
- Petroleum Analyzers Technology Overview
- Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018
- Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Petroleum Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Petroleum Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018
- Petroleum Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018
H. General Analytical Techniques (GAT)
- GAT Technology Overview
- GAT Demand by Technique, 2018
- GAT Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- GAT Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- GAT Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- GAT Vendor Share, 2018
- GAT Participation Matrix, 2018
I. Process Gas Analyzers
- Process Gas Analyzers Technology Overview
- Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018
- Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Process Gas Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Process Gas Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018
- Process Gas Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018
J. Process Liquid Analyzers
- Process Liquid Analyzers Technology Overview
- Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Technique, 2018
- Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
- Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Region, 2018-2023
- Process Liquid Analyzers Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
- Process Liquid Analyzers Vendor Share, 2018
- Process Liquid Analyzers Participation Matrix, 2018
4. Appendix
A. Recent Developments
B. Recent & Upcoming Reports
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Agilent
- AMETEK
- Anton Paar
- Bruker
- Danaher
- Drager
- Emerson
- Honeywell
- Horiba
- PAC (Roper)
- PerkinElmer
- Rigaku
- Riken Keiki
- Shimadzu
- Siemens
- Spectris
- Teledyne
- Thermo Fisher
- Waters
- Yokogawa
