Top Trends Plant-based Meat Market | Top players Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Sunfed, Tofurky, Impossible Food, Maple Leaf Food

Plant-Based Market

Plant-Based Meat Market is accounted for $8.96 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.61 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

US, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Plant-based Meat - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 According to Publisher, the Global Plant-Based Meat Market is accounted for $8.96 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of consumers are demanding plant-based meat, either for medical reasons or as a healthy lifestyle and continuous efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profiles are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing exposure to alternative proteins are restricting the market growth.

Top key players profiled in the Plant-based Meat market include Amy's Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods), Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Sunfed, Tofurky, VBites Foods Limited, Vegetarian Butcher.

What is Market source of Plant-based Meat Industry?

Based on source, soy segment is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. By Geography, North American plant-based meat market is projected to account for the largest share. There are various on-going developments in the region in terms of expansion and new product launches. Foods offer soy-based burgers and is backed by a strong distribution network in the US.

What are Products Overviews of market for Plant-based Meat?

A food made from non-meats or sometimes without any other animal products such as dairy products which act as a meat substitute or meat alternative but has same amount of protein content is called plant based meat product. Many plant based meat products are soy based or gluten based products. Plant based meat products are currently processed through two basic methodology i.e. either by thermoplastic extrusion or fiber spinning. Thermoplastic extrusion is most commonly used methodology to produce plant based meat products. It is considered to be cost effective method of accommodating large scale productions. On the other side, fiber spinning increases the cost of production which eliminates the advantage of creating an inexpensive plant based meat products.

Corporate Plant-based Meat Market Regions Segmentations?

Key Points from TOC

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

Continue…

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

