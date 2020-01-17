Real Time Location Services (RTLS): Technologies and Global Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Time Location Services: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for real-time location services is witnessing strong growth across geographies.
RTLS-capable products are used in an ever-increasing number of sectors including supply chain management (SCM), logistics, transportation, healthcare, military, retail, recreation, postal and courier services, as well as education space. The developed regions - North America and Europe (especially Western Europe) are the largest market for RTLS. However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth and is expected to significantly increase its market share in the coming years.
The scope of this report covers the global market for real-time location service technologies for various end-user application industry. The market is broken down by type, technologies, application, end use industry, and region, which are further discussed in detail. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segments, and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.
Report Scope
- A descriptive study of technologies and global markets for the real time location system or services (RTLS)
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of widespread application markets of RTLS technologies across major geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA
- Information on market dynamics, regulatory landscape, trend analysis and mergers and acquisitions within the global ICT industry
- Patent analysis covering all types of RTLS solutions and their allotments by major assignee types
- Company profiles of market leading players, including AIRTLS, Cerner Corp., Midmark Corp., Sonitor Technologies AS and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of the RTLS Market
- RTLS Technologies
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
- Hybrid RTLS
- Tracking Approaches (Methods for Determining the Location)
- Distance/ Distance-Based (Lateration) Techniques
- Angle/ Angle-Based (Angulation) Techniques
- Various Stakeholders in the Global RTLS Market
- Diversified Technology Majors
- Healthcare Technology Players (such as Halma, which owns CenTrak)
- Semiconductor, Sensor and Related Product Manufacturers
- Location-Based Service (LBS) and Technology Providers
- Growth of the Global RTLS Market
- Major Market Forces
- Growing Need for Security and Safety of Goods and Assets in Transit
- Aging Population and Patients, Especially in Developed Regions That Require Monitoring
- Regulatory Compliance Across Multiple End-User Industries
- Declining Price of Products and Emergence of New Companies in the Location and Asset Tracking Space
- Need to Increase Return on Investment (ROI), while Increasing Efficiency and Decreasing Operational Costs
- Growing Demand for Workplace Security
- Key Selection Criteria
- Power/Battery Consumption
- Coverage/Operating Range
- Security
- Hardware Cost (Intial Implementation Cost)
- Cost of Ownership/ Operating Cost
- Accuracy/ Possible Measurement Error
- Key Strategies Used in the Global RTLS Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Expansion to Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 RTLS Technologies and Global Markets, by Type
- Hardware
- Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Location Tags
- WiFi Location Tags
- Infrared Location Tags
- Passive Location RFID Tags
- Active RFID Location Tags
- Battery-Assisted RFID Location Tags
- Software
- Standalone versus Full Stack/All-in-One Software
- Services
Chapter 5 Global Market for RTLS by Type of Technology
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- UWB (Ultra-Wideband)
- Bluetooth/BLE
- Angle-of-Departure (AoD), Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Bluetooth 5.1
- GPS
Chapter 6 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by End-Use Application
- Asset tracking and monitoring
- Access Control/ Security
- Inventory Management
- Environmental Monitoring
- Employee Tracking
- Workplace Safety
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by End-Use Industry
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Manufacturing & Automotive
- Retail
- Government & Defense
- Education
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Others
Chapter 8 Global Market for RTLS Technologies by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Other Countries and Regions in Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Other Countries in APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
- Analysis of Key Geographies
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
- Key Trends in the Market
- Hospitals and Healthcare Continue to Be the Key End-User Sector
- Emergence of New Sectors such as Sports and Games
- Continued Growth and Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- Very Strong Expected Growth of Online Retail
- Strong Growth of Education Sector in Emerging Regions
- Increasing Focus on Workplace Safety
- Venture Capital Funding and Investments
- Industry Challenges and Concerns
- Technological Acceptance and Know-How
- Integration Issues
- High Initial Implementation Cost
- Maintenance Issues and Costs
- Patent Activity
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Airfinder (Link Labs)
- Airtls B.V.
- Alien Technology Corp.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Cassia Networks Inc.
- Centrak Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Decawave Ltd.
- Guard RFID Solutions Inc.
- Identec Group Corp. (Identec Group AG)
- Impinj Inc.
- Kontakt.io
- Leantegra Inc.
- Litum Technologies
- Midmark Corp.
- Mist Systems (Juniper Networks Inc.)
- Mojix Inc.
- Omni-ID USA Inc.
- Quuppa Oy
- Redpine Signals Inc.
- Savi Technology Inc.
- Sewio Networks S.R.O.
- Smartrac N.V.
- Sonitor Technologies AS
- Stanley Healthcare
- Statsports Group Ltd.
- Teletracking Technologies Inc.
- Tracktio
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/layu1b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.