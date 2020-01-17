The global waterborne coatings market size is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The global waterborne coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 74. 1 billion in 2019 to USD 91. 8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4. 4%, between 2019 and 2024. The global market for waterborne coatings has witnessed significant growth over the past few years due to the governmental regulations and regulatory policies to reduce harmful VOC emissions, coupled with the consumers’ awareness and the rising demand from the end-product manufacturers for low-VOC products.

The rising investment in the market, as well as support from the government policies and subsidies, are key factors for the growth of these coatings in both architectural and industrial applications.



The epoxy resin segment is expected is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall waterborne coatings market during the forecast period.

Epoxy resins are well-known for their excellent chemical and corrosion resistance.This resin is hard and impact resistant.



For most applications, epoxy coatings are used as functional coatings for substrate protection, where corrosion resistance, impact resistance, and adhesion are essential.Epoxies are often used for decorative applications.



The growing construction, aerospace, and marine industries in the emerging countries of APAC, Europe, and South America, due to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles have been a major driving factor for the segment.



The waterborne coatings market in the architectural application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Waterborne architectural coatings possess various favorable properties such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end products, and low fire-hazards risk and, thus, are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications.With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the coming years.



There is increasing urbanization and migration toward cities for employment, which results in the development of the housing sector in the urban areas of APAC. This is driving the demand for waterborne coatings market in architectural applications .



APAC waterborne coatings market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC.The APAC region is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the global waterborne coatings market during the forecast period.



China is the largest consumer of waterborne coatings for the past few years. Favorable government policies such as lenient environmental regulations regarding emission levels and lower taxes for manufacturers and increased income levels have resulted in the growth of the waterborne coatings market in China.



The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holding Co Ltd (Japan), Axalta Coatings System LLC (US), Tikkurila Oyj (Finland), and Jotun A/S (Norway).



This report provides a detailed segmentation of the waterborne coatings market based on resin type, application, and region.Based on resin type, the waterborne coatings industry has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, and PVDC.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into architectural and industrial coatings. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



