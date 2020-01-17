Portwell Announces PCOM-B654GL, the Latest Addition to its Popular Com Express Product Portfolio

PCOM-B654GL

PCOM-B654GL features Intel® 8th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7 desktop processors and Intel Q370/C246 chipset (formerly Coffee Lake S)

The key take-away is that PCOM-B654GL provides a quick update to the latest Intel microprocessor with accelerated graphic processing and power consumption, which enables quick time-to-market for OEM.” — Jack Lam

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched PCOM-B654GL, a new COM Express Type 6 module. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, PCOM-B654GL is powered by Intel’s 8th Generation Core i3/i5/i7 desktop processors and Intel Q370/C246 chipset to provide optimized computing performance and power consumption.

“Featuring up to 6 cores/12 threads with a low 35W TDP in LGA 1151 socket,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s product marketing director, “the basic form factor offers long life product support of 10+ years and can support displays including DP, HDMI and LVDS. PCOM-B654GL can deliver superior performance in various environments, making it the optimal choice for applications such as industrial automation, communication, gaming, networking, IoT, medical equipment, transportation, smart retail, automated test equipment and much more.”

At a mere 125mm x 95mm, the new PCOM-B654GL COM Express Type 6 basic module packs a powerful range of features, including Intel Q370/C246; Intel’s 8th Generation Core i3/i5/i7 desktop processors with up to 6 cores/12 threads with 35W TDP in LGA 1151 socket; dual channel DDR4 ECC/Non-ECC SO-DIMM 2666 MHz up to 128 GB; support 3 x DDI (DP/HDMI) and 1 x eDP (LVDS); 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 8 x USB 2.0 (1 x OTG, optional); 4 x SATA III, 1 x PCIe x16 Gen 3 and 8 x PCIe x1 Gen 3; 2 x UART; 1 x Gigabit Ethernet; a temperature range of 0-60° C; TPM 2.0; AT/ATX mode; 10+ years product lifespan.

“The important take-away for our customers,” Lam confirms, “is that PCOM-B654GL provides a quick update to the latest Intel microprocessor with accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption, all of which enables quick time-to-market for OEM customer’s product. Plus,” he adds, “Portwell’s ability to consistently provide the most up-to-date technology and features has resulted in the company taking its place as the leading COM Express solutions provider for the embedded computing market. This means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with an industry leader, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



