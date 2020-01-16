There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,798 in the last 365 days.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.52 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

___________________________________

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com 

Contact:
Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO 
Greg Remus - President and CEO 
262-334-5563

  At or For the Three Months Ended:
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 833,328   $ 855,624   $ 845,986   $ 823,212   $ 840,264  
Loans receivable, net 663,265   646,062   656,598   666,931   679,403  
Allowance for loan losses 6,986   6,890   6,787   6,784   6,482  
Securities available for sale 100,296   102,448   97,598   99,939   104,087  
Total liabilities 748,798   773,179   765,947   746,052   765,246  
Deposits 720,060   728,696   722,480   702,284   691,705  
Stockholders' equity 84,530   82,445   80,039   77,160   77,827  
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.02 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.03 %
Total classified assets to total assets 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.12 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 % 3,627.81 % 3,430.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.95 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.02 %) % % % 0.04 %
                               
Capital Ratios:                              
Average equity to average assets 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 % 9.33 % 9.96 %
Equity to total assets at end of period 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 % 9.37 % 9.26 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 % 12.81 % 12.30 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 % 9.61 % 9.57 %
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 %


  Three Months Ended:
  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
   
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,848     $ 8,100  
Interest expense 1,529     1,564  
Net interest income 6,319     6,536  
Provision for loan losses 60     450  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,259     6,086  
Service fees on deposit accounts 967     1,075  
Other non-interest income 727     415  
Total non-interest income 1,694     1,490  
       
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,224     3,071  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 533     460  
Data processing 789     737  
Other non-interest expense 844     926  
Total non-interest expense 5,390     5,194  
Income before income tax expense 2,563     2,382  
Income tax expense 726     655  
Net income $ 1,837     $ 1,727  
       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56     $ 0.51  


  For the Three Months Ended:
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,848   $ 8,107   $ 8,082   $ 8,087   $ 8,100  
Interest expense 1,529   1,722   1,715   1,693   1,564  
Net interest income 6,319   6,385   6,367   6,394   6,536  
Provision for loan losses 60   100     300   450  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,259   6,285   6,367   6,094   6,086  
Service fees on deposit accounts 967   1,051   991   904   1,075  
Other non-interest income 727   737   755   339   415  
Total non-interest income 1,694   1,788   1,746   1,243   1,490  
           
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,224   3,152   3,179   3,084   3,070  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 533   578   632   523   460  
Data processing 789   797   780   770   737  
Other non-interest expense 844   927   1,018   950   927  
Total non-interest expense 5,390   5,454   5,609   5,327   5,194  
Income before income tax expense 2,563   2,619   2,504   2,010   2,382  
Income tax expense 726   742   693   540   655  
Net income $ 1,837   $ 1,877   $ 1,811   $ 1,470   $ 1,727  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58   $ 0.59   $ 0.58   $ 0.46   $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56   $ 0.57   $ 0.56   $ 0.45   $ 0.51  
           


  At or For the Three Months
Ended:
  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets 0.86 %   0.82 %
Return on average equity 8.65 %   8.88 %
Interest rate spread 3.12 %   3.28 %
Net interest margin 3.16 %   3.32 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.53 %   2.48 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 106.70 %   105.91 %
               
Per Share and Stock Market Data:              
Net income per common share $ 0.58     $ 0.52  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,164,690     3,313,138  
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 26.69     $ 23.66  
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 25.35     $ 22.16  
Closing market price $ 28.50     $ 20.40  
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 106.78 %   86.22 %
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 112.43 %   92.06 %

Primary Logo

