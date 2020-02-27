California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran in Lung Cancer in California Direct Access to The Lawyers at Karst von Oiste if the Veteran had Heavy Asbestos Exposure-Get Compensated

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person in California who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran in California who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Even if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes they could qualify for significant compensation that might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. We also assist skilled trades workers, power plant workers or refinery workers in California who now have lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person in California who now has lung cancer and who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients in California. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303."www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



