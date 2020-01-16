Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Awarded 2019 Medtronic Supplier Excellence Award

Jay Ward, MRP CEO (center right) holds the Medtronic 2019 Supplier Excellence Award, Don Bonitati, MRP Medical Market Director (center left) surrounded by Medtronic employees.

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics a leading provider of highly engineered, has received the 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Medtronic.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (“MRP” or the “Company”), a leading provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions, announced today that it has received the 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Medtronic. MRP is one of 10 companies from Medtronic’s base of over 48,000 direct and indirect suppliers to receive the award.This award recognizes MRP’s outstanding commitment to Medtronic’s Global Supplier Standards, in delivering superior and balanced performance across the key performance categories of quality, service, cost, innovation, and delivery.“On behalf of the entire MRP team, we are proud and extremely appreciative of this recognition from our longstanding partner, Medtronic. This award underscores MRP’s commitment to supporting Medtronic in providing patients with uninterrupted therapy, by consistently exceeding standards and raising the bar through adaptability, flexibility, and teamwork to provide high quality service. We continue to focus on supporting Medtronic in fulfilling its mission to meet the needs of patients and customers around the world, and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Don Bonitati, Director, Medical Market at MRP.MRP’s Medical business supports product solutions applications within Drug Delivery, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical, and Orthopedic end-markets. In addition to high performance silicone, rubber and thermoplastic components, MRP provides the medical industry with comprehensive services in product design and engineering, development, DFM, and advanced materials science solutions. MRP’s Class 10,000 and 100,000 clean rooms and assembly services support its high volume molded parts capabilities, and enable it to provide customers with the critical quality and delivery requirements they have come to expect.



