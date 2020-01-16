Matthew Eickman Will Lead Qualified Plan Advisors National Retirement Practice

Well-known ERISA attorney will focus on national brand for retirement education

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (PCIA) has announced that Matthew Eickman has been named national retirement practice leader for its Qualified Plan Advisors brand.

“Matthew is the perfect person to lead our retirement plan advisory business moving forward,” said Glenn Spencer, chief executive officer. “He is a nationally respected leader in the retirement plan advisory space and an ERISA expert. We have built a national brand and Matthew's leadership will take us to even greater heights. Plan sponsors value a retirement consulting firm that is practical, innovative and participant-focused.”

“One of the great benefits of having Matthew in this position is that he is highly regarded as a thought leader in the retirement plan advisory community,” said Scott Colangelo, founder and chairman of Qualified Plan Advisors.

Eickman is an ERISA attorney who currently serves as both the director of ERISA Services for Qualified Plan Advisors, and the managing director of PCIA’s Omaha operations. Matthew provides fiduciary training, Investment Policy Statement oversight and design, and vendor benchmarking. He is also a member of the firm’s Investment Advisory Committee, serves as co-chair of the Defined Contribution Plan Subcommittee for the American Bar Association's Tax Section, and holds his FINRA series 7 and 66 registrations.

“Scott Colangelo developed QPA to provide real financial solutions to employees through in-person, one-on-one training,” Eickman said. “With today’s tight job market, employers are looking to stand out when competing for talent. They recognize our services as a high-value benefit, and it's exciting to continue Scott's vision and dedication to their retirement plan needs.”

QPA sees an incredibly large demand for additional financial wellness education in the current marketplace. However, few companies have the philosophy or service commitment to provide real one-on-one education. Many choose to rely strictly on technology, leaving little room for individualizing a retirement plan based on the unique needs of the participant.

Since launching its brands in 2017, PCIA has more than tripled assets under management, doubled its revenues, opened more than a dozen additional offices across the country and launched a number of new product and service offerings.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 23 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”).

