Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million, Organic Loan Growth of 7.6% over 2018, Wealth Assets Under Management of $16.6 Billion, Declares $0.26 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $17.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, or December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are excited to report a strong conclusion to 2019,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe loan growth of 4.2% over the prior quarter and 7.6% over the prior year, along with strong fee income from both wealth and capital markets are evidence of the continued success of our One BMT market strategy” Mr. Leto continued, “As we look to 2020 and what is shaping up to be a very challenging operating environment, our entire organization is focused on realizing the value of the investments in talent and technology we have made over the last few years to remain a market leader while controlling future increases in expenses until such time as the environment improves,” Mr. Leto concluded.

On January 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $16.4 million, relatively unchanged as compared to net income of $16.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the “Provision”) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income increased $3.8 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, and income tax expense decreased $200 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.





Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.1 million, a decrease of $1.4 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.1 million as compared to $1.6 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $931 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $1.8 million and $434 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $853 thousand and $382 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $2.3 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 35 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in tax-equivalent yield was primarily due to the decreases in prime loan rates observed during the second half of the year driven by the current interest rate environment, which affected new originations and refinancing, as well as existing adjustable rate loans. The effect of the decrease in tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $65.7 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $434 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $29.4 million over the linked quarter and experienced an 18 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $836 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $22.8 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $382 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings decreased $48.3 million coupled with a 38 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.





Noninterest income of $23.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represented a $3.8 million increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $3.3 million and $846 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $176 thousand and $121 thousand in insurance commissions and other operating income, respectively. The increase in capital markets revenue was primarily due to increased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter.





Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represented a $1.3 million increase over the linked quarter. Contributing to the increase were increases of $902 thousand, $710 thousand, $273 thousand, $198 thousand, and $140 thousand in salaries and wages, professional fees, other operating expense, occupancy and bank premises expense, and data processing expense, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $603 thousand and $472 thousand in employee benefits and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively.





The Provision increased $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $2.2 million, as compared to $919 thousand for the third quarter of 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $400 thousand as compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net charge-offs was largely the result of a $1.1 million recovery, during the fourth quarter of 2019, on a commercial mortgage loan which had been partially charged off in the first quarter of 2019. The effect of the $924 thousand decrease in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was partially offset by the increase in Provision recorded for originated loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. Originated loans and leases increased by $183.0 million, or 5.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to an increase of $48.9 million, or 1.6%, during the third quarter of 2019.





The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 20.41% as compared to 21.20% for the third quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $17.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.84 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.0 million, a decrease of $2.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $137 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $5.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, and income tax expense increased $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.0 million, a decrease of $2.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.1 million, a decrease of $2.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.1 million as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $406 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. The decrease in adjustment for purchase accounting was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, partially offset by increases of $517 thousand and $222 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $948 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a 39 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent yield was primarily due to the decreases in prime loan rates observed during the second half of the year, driven by the current interest rate environment, which affected yields on new originations and refinancing, as well as existing adjustable rate loans. The effect of the decrease in tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $199.1 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to same period in 2018.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $222 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $34.9 million and experienced a one basis point tax-equivalent yield increase, in each case as compared to the same period in 2018.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $126 thousand and $52 thousand, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings decreased $6.8 million coupled with a 29 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average long-term FHLB advances decreased $13.9 million, offset by a 12 basis point increase in the rate paid for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits coupled with a $196.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.





Noninterest income of $23.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represented a $5.2 million increase over the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $4.1 million, $1.1 million, $655 thousand, and $207 thousand in capital markets revenue, other operating income, fees for wealth management services, and insurance commissions, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in net gain on sale of loans. The increase in capital markets revenue was primarily due to increased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.





Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represented a $1.6 million increase over the same period in 2018. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.0 million, $746 thousand, $228 thousand, and $177 thousand in other operating expense, salaries and wages, professional fees, and data processing expense, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $332 thousand and $292 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense and employee benefits, respectively.





The Provision decreased by $137 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $2.2 million, as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in Provision was related to the reduced level of net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2019, which totaled $400 thousand, as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in net charge-offs on a year-over-year basis was largely the result of a $1.1 million recovery, during the fourth quarter of 2019, on a commercial mortgage loan which had been partially charged off in the first quarter of 2019. The effect of the decreased level of net charge-offs was partially offset by the increase in Provision recorded for originated loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. Originated loans and leases increased by $183.0 million, or 5.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to an increase of $133.1 million, or 4.8%, during the same period in 2018.





The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a $2.6 million tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 for certain discrete items included on our 2017 tax return which was filed during the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, excluding discrete income tax benefits, was 21.06% and 21.66%, respectively.

Financial Condition – December 31, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were $5.26 billion, an increase of $610.8 million from December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to the increases in portfolio loans and leases and available for sale investment securities discussed in the bullet points below, as well as $41.0 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of December 31, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a required accounting pronouncement adopted in the first quarter of 2019.



Available for sale investment securities as of December 31, 2019 totaled $1.01 billion, an increase of $268.5 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $300.0 million as compared to $200.0 million as of December 31, 2018. This increase in U.S. Treasury securities coupled with a $76.1 million increase in mortgage-backed securities, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $93.8 million, $7.4 million, and $6.0 million in U.S. government and agency securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and state & political subdivision securities, respectively.



Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.69 billion as of December 31, 2019 increased by $262.2 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 7.6%. Increases of $256.0 million, $20.5 million, $13.7 million, and $10.3 million in commercial mortgages, leases, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $21.2 million, $12.7 million, and $4.5 million in construction loans, home equity loans and lines, and residential mortgages, respectively.



The allowance for loan and lease losses (the “Allowance”) as of December 31, 2019 was $22.6 million, or 0.61% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases, as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.68% as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 0.91% as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or “CECL.” Management is finalizing certain key assumptions to be used in our CECL model and methodologies, however we expect an initial increase to the allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (“ACL”) not to exceed 130% of the December 31, 2019 Allowance, or an incremental increase to the December 31, 2019 Allowance of approximately $6.8 million. When finalized, this one-time increase to the ACL as a result of the adoption of the CECL model will be recorded, net of tax, as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2020. This estimate is subject to change based on continuing refinement and validation of the model and methodologies as well as changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan and lease portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.





On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or “CECL.” Management is finalizing certain key assumptions to be used in our CECL model and methodologies, however we expect an initial increase to the allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (“ACL”) not to exceed 130% of the December 31, 2019 Allowance, or an incremental increase to the December 31, 2019 Allowance of approximately $6.8 million. When finalized, this one-time increase to the ACL as a result of the adoption of the CECL model will be recorded, net of tax, as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2020. This estimate is subject to change based on continuing refinement and validation of the model and methodologies as well as changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan and lease portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors. Deposits of $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2019 increased $243.2 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $280.2 million, $243.8 million, and $122.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively, were offset by decreases of $236.0 million, $137.6 million, $26.6 million, and $3.4 million in wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, and noninterest bearing deposits, respectively.





Borrowings of $665.9 million as of December 31, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures increased $238.1 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $240.9 million in short-term borrowings.





Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) totaled $16.55 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.12 billion from December 31, 2018. Wealth assets consisted of $9.57 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts and $6.98 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.91 billion and $1.21 billion, respectively, from December 31, 2018.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of December 31, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 42,328 $ 86,158 $ 49,643 $ 29,449 $ 34,357 Investment securities 1,027,182 625,452 606,844 578,629 753,628 Loans held for sale 4,249 5,767 6,333 2,884 1,749 Portfolio loans and leases 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 203,143 204,096 205,050 206,006 207,467 Total assets 5,263,259 4,828,641 4,736,565 4,631,993 4,652,485 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 898,173 904,409 940,911 882,310 901,619 Short-term borrowings 493,219 203,471 207,828 124,214 252,367 Long-term FHLB advances 52,269 44,735 47,941 55,407 55,374 Subordinated notes 98,705 98,660 98,616 98,571 98,526 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,753 21,709 21,665 21,622 21,580 Total liabilities 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 Total shareholders' equity 612,227 600,935 590,155 575,107 564,704 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 66,060 $ 48,597 $ 37,843 $ 32,742 $ 38,957 $ 46,408 $ 37,550 Investment securities 593,289 622,336 587,518 569,915 554,265 593,409 546,549 Loans held for sale 4,160 4,375 3,353 1,214 2,005 3,286 3,551 Portfolio loans and leases 3,594,449 3,528,548 3,520,866 3,476,525 3,397,479 3,530,416 3,352,744 Total interest-earning assets 4,257,958 4,203,856 4,149,580 4,080,396 3,992,706 4,173,519 3,940,394 Goodwill and intangible assets 203,663 204,637 205,593 206,716 207,893 205,143 207,343 Total assets 4,775,407 4,760,074 4,651,625 4,545,129 4,413,000 4,683,901 4,352,122 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,799,050 2,776,226 2,794,854 2,674,194 2,602,412 2,761,463 2,506,557 Short-term borrowings 121,612 169,985 68,529 157,652 128,429 129,457 178,582 Long-term FHLB advances 53,443 45,698 52,397 55,385 67,363 51,709 93,503 Subordinated notes 98,681 98,634 98,587 98,542 98,497 98,612 98,462 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,726 21,680 21,637 21,595 21,553 21,660 21,491 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,094,512 3,112,223 3,036,004 3,007,368 2,918,254 3,062,901 2,898,595 Total liabilities 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,070,160 3,973,043 3,856,694 4,094,946 3,810,537 Total shareholders' equity 606,508 595,311 581,465 572,086 556,306 588,955 541,585 Income Statement Net interest income $ 35,985 $ 37,398 $ 36,611 $ 37,647 $ 37,987 $ 147,641 $ 149,471 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,225 919 1,627 3,736 2,362 8,507 7,193 Noninterest income 23,255 19,455 20,221 19,253 18,097 82,184 75,982 Noninterest expense 36,430 35,173 35,188 39,724 34,845 146,515 140,303 Income tax expense 4,202 4,402 4,239 2,764 1,746 15,607 14,165 Net income 16,383 16,359 15,778 10,676 17,131 59,196 63,792 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (10 ) - Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 16,384 16,360 15,785 10,677 17,136 59,206 63,792 Basic earnings per share 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.53 0.85 2.94 3.15 Diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.53 0.84 2.93 3.13 Net income (core) (1) 16,384 16,360 15,785 14,230 17,167 62,759 70,620 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.71 0.85 3.12 3.49 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.70 0.84 3.10 3.46 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.25 1.03 0.94 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.95 % 1.54 % 1.26 % 1.47 % Return on average equity 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 7.57 % 12.22 % 10.05 % 11.78 % Return on tangible equity(1) 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 12.65 % 20.37 % 16.18 % 19.91 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 16.59 % 20.40 % 17.10 % 21.95 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.54 % 1.34 % 1.62 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 10.09 % 12.24 % 10.66 % 13.04 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.75 % 3.79 % 3.55 % 3.80 % Efficiency ratio(1) 59.89 % 60.19 % 60.23 % 60.26 % 60.35 % 60.14 % 57.17 % Share Data Closing share price $ 41.24 $ 36.51 $ 37.32 $ 36.13 $ 34.40 Book value per common share $ 30.42 $ 29.86 $ 29.31 $ 28.52 $ 28.01 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.36 $ 19.75 $ 19.16 $ 18.34 $ 17.75 Price / book value 135.57 % 122.27 % 127.33 % 126.68 % 122.81 % Price / tangible book value 202.55 % 184.86 % 194.78 % 197.00 % 193.80 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,233,371 20,390,167 Shares outstanding, end of period 20,126,296 20,124,193 20,131,854 20,167,729 20,163,816 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 16,548,060 $ 15,609,786 $ 14,815,298 $ 14,736,512 $ 13,429,544 Fees for wealth management services $ 11,672 $ 10,826 $ 11,510 $ 10,392 $ 11,017 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.48 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.30 % 11.42 % Total capital to RWA 12.09 % 12.75 % 12.42 % 11.87 % 11.99 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.37 % 9.75 % 9.61 % 9.48 % 9.48 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.58 % 9.75 % 9.58 % 9.34 % 8.95 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.48 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.30 % 11.42 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 11.43 % 11.33 % 11.12 % 10.72 % 10.92 % Total capital to RWA 14.70 % 14.61 % 14.44 % 14.00 % 14.30 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.33 % 9.07 % 9.04 % 8.99 % 9.06 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.10 % 8.60 % 8.51 % 8.35 % 8.05 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.87 % 10.75 % 10.54 % 10.14 % 10.32 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620 $ 5,331 $ 5,292 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - 72 155 84 417 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 10,648 $ 14,191 $ 12,334 $ 19,367 $ 13,237 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 6,314 $ 4,940 $ 8,224 $ 8,489 $ 7,765 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 7,196 5,273 9,466 6,432 5,464 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 13,510 $ 10,213 $ 17,690 $ 14,921 $ 13,229 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.16 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.30 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.16 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.55 % 0.37 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.39 % NPAs / total assets 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.42 % 0.28 % ALLL / NPLs 212.27 % 147.16 % 173.92 % 106.91 % 151.53 % ALLL / portfolio loans 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.57 % ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % (Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.08 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 3,018 $ 5,755 $ 4,190 $ 4,057 $ 1,217 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 5,071 5,069 5,141 5,149 9,745 Total TDRs $ 8,089 $ 10,824 $ 9,331 $ 9,206 $ 10,962 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,603 $ 8,582 $ 13,742 $ 13,656 $ 14,099 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 42,328 86,158 49,643 29,449 34,357 Cash and cash equivalents 53,931 94,740 63,385 43,105 48,456 Investment securities, available for sale 1,005,984 604,181 588,119 559,983 737,442 Investment securities, held to maturity 12,577 12,947 10,209 10,457 8,684 Investment securities, trading 8,621 8,324 8,516 8,189 7,502 Loans held for sale 4,249 5,767 6,333 2,884 1,749 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,320,816 3,137,769 3,088,849 3,032,270 2,885,251 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 368,497 402,978 445,816 491,244 541,903 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases (22,526 ) (20,675 ) (21,076 ) (20,519 ) (19,329 ) Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases (76 ) (102 ) (106 ) (97 ) (97 ) Total allowance for loan and lease losses (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,666,711 3,519,970 3,513,483 3,502,898 3,407,728 Premises and equipment 64,965 66,439 68,092 67,279 65,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,961 42,200 43,116 43,985 - Accrued interest receivable 12,482 12,746 13,312 13,123 12,585 Mortgage servicing rights 4,450 4,580 4,744 4,910 5,047 Bank owned life insurance 59,079 58,749 58,437 58,138 57,844 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 23,744 16,148 14,677 10,526 14,530 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 19,131 20,084 21,038 21,994 23,455 Other investments 16,683 16,683 16,517 16,526 16,526 Other assets 85,679 161,071 122,575 83,984 61,277 Total assets $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 898,173 $ 904,409 $ 940,911 $ 882,310 $ 901,619 Interest-bearing 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 Total deposits 3,842,245 3,698,488 3,632,413 3,637,617 3,599,087 Short-term borrowings 493,219 203,471 207,828 124,214 252,367 Long-term FHLB advances 52,269 44,735 47,941 55,407 55,374 Subordinated notes 98,705 98,660 98,616 98,571 98,526 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,753 21,709 21,665 21,622 21,580 Operating lease liabilities 45,258 46,506 47,393 48,224 - Accrued interest payable 6,248 9,015 8,244 8,674 6,652 Other liabilities 91,335 105,122 82,310 62,557 54,195 Total liabilities 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,650 24,646 24,583 24,577 24,545 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 378,606 377,806 376,652 375,655 374,010 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (81,174 ) (81,089 ) (78,583 ) (76,974 ) (75,883 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,187 2,698 1,700 (3,278 ) (7,513 ) Retained earnings 288,653 277,568 266,496 255,813 250,230 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 612,922 601,629 590,848 575,793 565,389 Noncontrolling interest (695 ) (694 ) (693 ) (686 ) (685 ) Total shareholders' equity 612,227 600,935 590,155 575,107 564,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases as of December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

Commercial mortgages $ 1,913,430 $ 1,762,382 $ 1,755,798 $ 1,746,695 $ 1,657,436 Home equity loans and lines 194,640 198,030 203,852 204,791 207,351 Residential mortgages 489,903 505,304 506,093 502,379 494,355 Construction 159,867 151,593 152,554 159,761 181,078 Total real estate loans 2,757,840 2,617,309 2,618,297 2,613,626 2,540,220 Commercial & Industrial 709,257 709,808 704,167 705,701 695,584 Consumer 57,138 50,481 49,335 47,821 46,814 Leases 165,078 163,149 162,866 156,366 144,536 Total non-real estate loans and leases 931,473 923,438 916,368 909,888 886,934 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,689,313 $ 3,540,747 $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 $ 3,427,154 Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Commercial mortgages $ 4,270 $ 7,819 $ 6,072 $ 5,558 $ 2,568 Home equity loans and lines 779 790 49 6,904 3,616 Residential mortgages 318 301 701 2,863 3,452 Total nonperforming real estate loans 5,367 8,910 6,822 15,325 9,636 Commercial & Industrial 4,337 4,141 4,495 2,965 2,101 Consumer 61 75 60 80 108 Leases 883 993 802 913 975 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 5,281 5,209 5,357 3,958 3,184 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Commercial mortgage $ (781 ) $ 656 $ (3 ) $ 1,373 $ 249 Home equity loans and lines 33 (22 ) 180 46 107 Residential 95 (7 ) 339 329 304 Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) - Total net charge-offs of real estate loans (654 ) 626 515 1,747 660 Commercial & Industrial 248 8 (18 ) 391 298 Consumer 223 181 119 94 147 Leases 583 509 445 314 515 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 1,054 698 546 799 960 Total net charge-offs $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 500,101 $ 101 $ 101 $ 100 $ 200,013 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 102,020 172,753 192,799 186,746 195,855 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 5,379 6,327 6,700 8,468 11,162 State & political subdivisions - taxable - - 170 170 170 Mortgage-backed securities 366,002 388,891 348,975 322,913 289,890 Collateralized mortgage obligations 31,832 35,459 38,724 40,486 39,252 Other debt securities 650 650 650 1,100 1,100 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 1,005,984 $ 604,181 $ 588,119 $ 559,983 $ 737,442 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 35 $ 1 $ 1 $ - $ (13 ) Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies (159 ) 188 275 (1,334 ) (2,749 ) State & political subdivisions - tax-free 13 8 8 (5 ) (39 ) State & political subdivisions - taxable - - - - (1 ) Mortgage-backed securities 5,025 4,605 3,364 (696 ) (4,186 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations 36 180 89 (510 ) (898 ) Other debt securities - - - - - Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 4,950 $ 4,982 $ 3,737 $ (2,545 ) $ (7,886 ) Deposits December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 944,915 $ 778,809 $ 745,134 $ 664,683 $ 664,749 Money market 1,106,478 983,170 966,596 961,348 862,644 Savings 220,450 248,539 263,830 265,613 247,081 Retail time deposits 405,123 467,346 502,745 531,522 542,702 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 177,865 274,121 100,047 47,744 55,031 Wholesale time deposits 89,241 42,094 113,150 284,397 325,261 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 Noninterest-bearing deposits 898,173 904,409 940,911 882,310 901,619 Total deposits $ 3,842,245 $ 3,698,488 $ 3,632,413 $ 3,637,617 $ 3,599,087







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 43,220 $ 45,527 $ 44,783 $ 44,837 $ 44,157 $ 178,367 $ 168,638 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 195 143 73 132 83 543 264 Interest on investment securities 3,545 3,903 3,532 3,499 3,294 14,479 12,153 Total interest income 46,960 49,573 48,388 48,468 47,534 193,389 181,055 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 8,674 9,510 9,655 8,097 7,048 35,936 20,552 Interest on short-term borrowings 555 937 357 943 681 2,792 3,392 Interest on FHLB advances 279 243 269 278 331 1,069 1,777 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 323 340 352 358 342 1,373 1,288 Interest on subordinated notes 1,144 1,145 1,144 1,145 1,145 4,578 4,575 Total interest expense 10,975 12,175 11,777 10,821 9,547 45,748 31,584 Net interest income 35,985 37,398 36,611 37,647 37,987 147,641 149,471 Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision") 2,225 919 1,627 3,736 2,362 8,507 7,193 Net interest income after Provision 33,760 36,479 34,984 33,911 35,625 139,134 142,278 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 11,672 10,826 11,510 10,392 11,017 44,400 42,326 Insurance commissions 1,666 1,842 1,697 1,672 1,459 6,877 6,808 Capital markets revenue 5,455 2,113 1,489 2,219 1,367 11,276 4,848 Service charges on deposits 858 856 852 808 798 3,374 2,989 Loan servicing and other fees 489 555 553 609 539 2,206 2,259 Net gain on sale of loans 597 674 752 319 1,606 2,342 3,283 Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale - - - - - - 7 Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned (48 ) (12 ) - (24 ) 3 (84 ) 295 Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 432 346 316 411 305 1,505 1,621 Other operating income 2,134 2,255 3,052 2,847 1,003 10,288 11,546 Total noninterest income 23,255 19,455 20,221 19,253 18,097 82,184 75,982 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 18,667 17,765 17,038 20,901 17,921 74,371 66,671 Employee benefits 2,685 3,288 3,317 4,166 2,977 13,456 12,918 Occupancy and bank premises 3,206 3,008 3,125 3,252 3,135 12,591 11,599 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,401 2,335 2,568 2,389 2,370 9,693 8,407 Advertising 599 587 504 415 540 2,105 1,719 Amortization of intangible assets 953 954 956 938 997 3,801 3,656 Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 13 (19 ) 10 17 101 21 27 Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses - - - - - - 7,761 Professional fees 1,754 1,044 1,316 1,320 1,526 5,434 4,203 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 42 514 513 409 374 1,478 1,792 Data processing 1,517 1,377 1,303 1,320 1,340 5,517 4,942 Other operating expenses 4,593 4,320 4,538 4,597 3,564 18,048 16,608 Total noninterest expense 36,430 35,173 35,188 39,724 34,845 146,515 140,303 Income before income taxes 20,585 20,761 20,017 13,440 18,877 74,803 77,957 Income tax expense 4,202 4,402 4,239 2,764 1,746 15,607 14,165 Net income $ 16,383 $ 16,359 $ 15,778 $ 10,676 $ 17,131 $ 59,196 $ 63,792 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (10 ) - Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 10,677 $ 17,136 $ 59,206 $ 63,792 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 20,124,553 20,132,117 20,144,651 20,168,498 20,225,993 20,142,306 20,234,792 Dilutive common shares 88,455 76,513 99,758 103,163 95,290 91,065 155,375 Weighted average diluted shares 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,233,371 20,390,167 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 2.94 $ 3.15 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 Effective tax rate 20.41 % 21.20 % 21.18 % 20.57 % 9.25 % 20.86 % 18.17 %





