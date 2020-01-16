Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Issues a Clarification to the News Release Regarding the Agreement with the University Health Network (UHN) Issued at 7:05 am January 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), would like to clarify that the agreement between the company and the University Health Network (UHN) was between UHN and Helius Medical Inc, a fully owned subsidiary of Helius Medical Technologies rather than with the parent company.



About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product in Canada is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About The KITE Research Institute at University Health Network

KITE is the research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and one of the principle research enterprises at the University Health Network (UHN), Canada’s largest medical research hospital. KITE is a world leader in the field of complex rehabilitation research, with scientists and staff dedicated to improving the lives of people living with the effects of disability, illness and aging.

At KITE, our mission is to be a trailblazer in research, education, knowledge translation and clinical application.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

443-213-0500

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.